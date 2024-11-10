Liverpool 0-3 Chelsea: Sonia Bompastor's side maintain perfect start with routine victory at St Helens

Chelsea extended their winning start to the Women's Super League in routine fashion as Sonia Bompastor's side cruised past Liverpool to win 3-0 at St Helens.

A sixth straight victory for the Blues moves them within a point of leaders Manchester City who have played one game more this season. In brushing aside Liverpool, Chelsea became the sixth side in the history of the competition to win their first six matches.

Liverpool were the last side to beat Chelsea in any competition in this same fixture last season. A 4-3 loss in May represented the last time Chelsea tasted defeat in any form and that seemed to buoy Liverpool who started quickly. However, Chelsea weathered Liverpool's early excitement, drawing Reds 'keeper Rachael Laws into a couple of huge saves.

Chelsea had to wait 37 minutes to find a breakthrough, but one quickly became two as the Blues netted twice in five minutes. Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring before, Laws, who had been credited for her vital early stops, played a lax pass towards Guro Reiten who punished the 'keeper's over-confidence with a well-taken finish from distance.

Aggie-Beever Jones, who was introduced in the second half, scored her fourth of the season late on to secure all three points for her side.

More to follow...

