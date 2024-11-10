 Skip to content
Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Super League.

Totally Wicked StadiumAttendance4,514.

Liverpool Women 0

    Chelsea Women 3

    • M Ramírez (37th minute)
    • G Reiten (42nd minute)
    • A Beever-Jones (90th minute)

    Liverpool 0-3 Chelsea: Sonia Bompastor's side maintain perfect start with routine victory at St Helens

    Report as goals from Mayra Ramirez, Guro Reiten and Aggie Beever-Jones secured Chelsea a sixth straight win in the WSL; Chelsea move within a point of leaders Manchester City with a game in hand after beating Liverpool

    William Bitibiri

    Football Journalist @williambitibiri

    Sunday 10 November 2024 15:06, UK

    Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones celebrates scoring their third goal

    Chelsea extended their winning start to the Women's Super League in routine fashion as Sonia Bompastor's side cruised past Liverpool to win 3-0 at St Helens.

    A sixth straight victory for the Blues moves them within a point of leaders Manchester City who have played one game more this season. In brushing aside Liverpool, Chelsea became the sixth side in the history of the competition to win their first six matches.

    Liverpool were the last side to beat Chelsea in any competition in this same fixture last season. A 4-3 loss in May represented the last time Chelsea tasted defeat in any form and that seemed to buoy Liverpool who started quickly. However, Chelsea weathered Liverpool's early excitement, drawing Reds 'keeper Rachael Laws into a couple of huge saves.

    Chelsea had to wait 37 minutes to find a breakthrough, but one quickly became two as the Blues netted twice in five minutes. Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring before, Laws, who had been credited for her vital early stops, played a lax pass towards Guro Reiten who punished the 'keeper's over-confidence with a well-taken finish from distance.

    Aggie-Beever Jones, who was introduced in the second half, scored her fourth of the season late on to secure all three points for her side.

