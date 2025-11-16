Liverpool Women 1-1 Chelsea Women: Blues set new Women's Super League unbeaten record but drop points in title race

Chelsea set a new Women’s Super League record by extending their unbeaten run to 34 matches, but dropped points against bottom side Liverpool with a 1-1 draw.

The Blues haven't lost in the league since being beaten by Liverpool in May 2024 under former boss Emma Hayes, surpassing their own record without defeat, but now trail leaders Manchester City by three points after Liverpool's Beata Olsson cancelled out Alyssa Thompson's opener.

Chelsea captain Millie Bright also made history by becoming the record WSL appearance holder after playing her 211th game.

Liverpool have dropped to the bottom of the WSL despite earning a valuable point.

Chelsea missed the chance to move within a point of Man City after taking the lead in just the ninth minute. Thompson cut inside from the left and superbly curled the ball into the top right corner.

The early goal hinted at Chelsea easing to victory but Gareth Taylor's Liverpool more than held their own and levelled in the 33rd minute. Lily Woodham played in Olsson, who outpaced Bright and slotted home after dribbling from the half-way line.

Sonia Bompastor threw on attacking talent in the second half in search of a winner, introducing Aggie Beever-Jones and Lauren James for her first WSL appearance since March.

Beever-Jones had a goal ruled out for offside after she rounded goalkeeper Faye Kirby, and then saw an effort drop just wide of the right post minutes later as Liverpool held on.

Bompastor: We weren't good enough

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor and Millie Bright were left frustrated following their 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the WSL

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor told Sky Sports:

"The performance was not good enough from us. That's not the performance we wanted to put on the pitch.

"We didn't concede a lot. They only had one big chance and they were able to score that chance. In that moment, we didn't defend well enough.

"We were not able to create as much as we wanted. The few opportunities we created, we were not clinical enough to get the second goal."

Bright: Appearance record is amazing

Chelsea defender Millie Bright on setting a new WSL appearance record:

"At the minute, I'm more disappointed with the result and the performance so it's hard to reflect on that just yet.

"But obviously it's an amazing achievement and probably something that in a couple of days I'll allow myself to think about. First and foremost, it's always team first."

Story of the match in stats...