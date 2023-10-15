Liverpool Women 0-1 Everton Women: Megan Finnigan header sees Toffees to Merseyside derby win at Anfield

Megan Finnigan's first-half header saw Everton to a 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield, with the Reds missing the chance to go top of the WSL.

The early season form of the two sides could not have been more contrasting - Liverpool winning both games, including a 1-0 win at the Emirates against Arsenal, while Everton had not picked up a point.

But as with any derby, form went out of the window as Liverpool were once again overawed by a derby game at Anfield. The Reds have now lost four derbies at the stadium without scoring, having been beaten 3-0 in the same fixture last season.

While the scoreline was not the same, one of the goals was. Everton captain Finnigan had a free header that flew past Rachael Laws' fingertips, scoring with one of the Toffees' two shots in target.

"We wanted to cause mayhem and that's what we did," Finnigan told Sky Sports after the game.

"It's a massive three points and a big win in the derby. It gives us motivation because people would have predicted Liverpool to win. You have to turn up in the derby."

Liverpool arguably offered a reply too late on, with a frantic final 15 minutes seeing chances at both ends, but neither side was able to add another.

The Reds could have gone two points clear at the top of the WSL with a win, but are instead fifth on six points. Everton have their first win of the campaign and move up to eighth.

How Everton won at Anfield again

Image: Megan Finnigan celebrates after heading Everton in front against Liverpool

It was a frenetic start to the game at Anfield. Lucy Hope hobbled off after a Missy Bo Kearns challenge in an early blow for Everton, before the Liverpool forward saw a goal chalked off for offside. However, replays show Kearns was onside and the goal should have stood.

Ceri Holland's thunderous attempt then crashed onto the underside of the crossbar, aided by the outstretched hand of the returning Courtney Brosnan.

Team news headlines Liverpool made one change with Sophie Roman Haug making her competitive debut and Yana Daniels dropping to the bench. Ceri Holland also made her 50th WSL appearance.

Everton made two changes. Courtney Brosnan returned in goal, while Nicoline Sorensen was preferred to Martina Piemonte in attack.

Everton soon began to find their foothold in the game, and took the lead just after half an hour. Finnigan rose above the pack to nod home from a corner, scoring with the Toffees' first shot on target.

The visitors should have doubled their lead not long after the break. It was another free header, this time from Julie Vanhaevermaet. Hanna Bennison cushioned a corner her way, but the midfielder could send her effort just past the post.

Up until the final 10 minutes, Liverpool only offered half chances in reply - Kearns dragging an effort wide before Mia Enderby's shot went straight at Brosnan.

But an end-to-end finish began as Katja Snoeijs went close twice - the first saved by Laws, while the second beat the goalkeeper, but hit the crossbar.

Natasha Flint went the closest for Liverpool, curling a fine effort onto the top of the net, but despite pressing for the equaliser, found themselves beaten for the first time this season.

Sorensen: Well-deserved win for Everton

Everton manager Brian Sorensen to Sky Sports:

"The first five, we were a little all over the place and lucky that goal was offside. But we started playing our game and controlled until the last 15 or 20 minutes when it became scrappy. I felt like we could have scored a second one too, but I'm happy.

"We were unlucky with Lucy [Hope] going out and Claire [Wheeler] was playing out of position for the whole game, but she did well.

"It is never fun to lose a team mate that early and we don't have cover in that position at the moment, but the group got together and we saw it out. Then we start to get into the game and control large parts of it.

"It was a team performance where we felt in control, it can always be scrappy in the end with so many people cheering for Liverpool, but we saw it out. I think it was well deserved with the chances we created."

When asked if the result can kickstart Everton's season, Sorensen replied: "I don't see why not. We were the better team at Leicester and should have won that easily with the chances we had. But that's football and now we have the first win and we have to keep improving."

Beard: Officiating cost us today

Liverpool manager Matt Beard to Sky Sports:

"We started the game really well, we felt we were in control for the first 15 or 20 minutes. We had a perfectly good goal disallowed, which is frustrating.

"Then we lost control a little bit, we didn't stick to our principles in terms of movement, keeping possession. We turned the ball over a lot and then it becomes a 50-50 game and we let Everton gain control.

"It's really disappointing to concede on a set play, but we should have been given a free-kick in the build up to that.

"In the second half, we controlled it without creating too much. We had a few chances, but we snatched at them.

"I just think the refereeing and officiating today had a massive impact on the result.

"If I look at the first two performances where we've built, played round, gone under then gone through, we didn't do there nowhere enough today. When we were in good positions, we didn't have enough bodies in the box."

Both teams are back in action next Sunday in the WSL. Everton welcome Manchester United to Walton Hall Park, with kick-off at 1pm. Liverpool travel to West Ham, with kick-off at 3pm.