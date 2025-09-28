Liverpool 0-2 Man Utd: Gareth Taylor remains winless as Reds boss, Bunny Shaw shines with penalty double in Man City win

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday to leave Gareth Taylor winless after three games in charge.

United scored two first-half goals to put the game beyond Liverpool by the halfway mark, as Taylor's side again struggled for fluency and goal threat - of the eight efforts they registered, only one hit the target.

Liverpool have problems at the opposite end, too, conceding at least two goals in each of their last five WSL home games (12 in total). They are one of two sides, along with West Ham, who remain pointless.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Perfect start for Manchester United as Hinata Miyazawa scores a stunning strike in their WSL clash with Liverpool.

Hinata Miyazawa scored a thumping opener in the fourth minute, lashing a volley beyond debutant goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe before Ella Toone fired home from Elisabeth Terland's smart cutback in first-half stoppage time. United have outperformed their xG value by 3.29 goals, scored via six different players.

"The players are really gelling," Marc Skinner told Sky Sports. "The spirit is exactly where I want it to be right now, it's a magical part of being a Manchester United team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ella Toone doubles Man United's lead just before the half with a clinical finish in their WSL clash with Liverpool.

Taylor, meanwhile, offered a frank assessment of his side's efforts: "We need to look at the first half, it's not acceptable if we want to try to do something at this club," he said. "Our flatness effectively handed the game to them. The basics of football were lacking."

Man Utd are keeping pace at the top for now but face a real test of their title credentials when they host Chelsea next Friday. Sonia Bompastor's side remain the only team with a 100-per-cent league record so far.

Story of the match in stats...

Chelsea punish woeful West Ham

Chelsea blew 10-player West Ham away by scoring three first-half goals in a 4-0 victory to retake their place at the top of the WSL.

Aggie Beever-Jones curled a sumptuous free-kick into the top corner in the eighth minute, and from then on, West Ham crumbled. Beever-Jones is the first Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league appearances since doing so herself in November 2023.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Erin Cuthbert then scored three minutes apart to make Chelsea's lead commanding before the break, followed by a senseless act from Ines Belloumou - pulling Alyssa Thompson's hair to draw a straight red. The Hammers negotiated the rest of the game with a player less but were at least tougher to play through, digging in defensivley to reduce Chelsea's effectiveness.

West Ham, on a miserable run, have now lost six in a row for the first time ever and are only the sixth non-newly promoted team to concede 10-plus goals to open a new campaign - in total, they have shipped 14 in four games and are stuck to the bottom of the table.

Wieke Kaptein was teed up by Catarina Macario to score Chelsea's fourth in a much lower-key second period, with the result long decided.

Man City hammer London City

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the WSL clash between Manchester City and London City Lionesses.

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw scored twice from the penalty spot as Man City beat London City 4-1 at the Joie Stadium.

The Jamaica international converted both in the second half. The first was awarded after a handball against Saki Kumagi, before Wassa Sangare was penalised for hauling Shaw to the floor inside the area.

The City striker slotted both into the far-left corner, with London City now conceding four penalties in their last three WSL matches.

The hosts were in control from the get go, scoring two early goals in three minutes. Vivianne Miedema was left unmarked to nod home a Kristen Casparij's cross, before Laura Blindkilde Brown sent a low shot through legs to beat helpless goalkeeper Elene Lete.

Former City forward Nikita Parris offered her new side a lifeline with a well-taken reply when Grace Geyoro tapped into her path and she beat Ayaka Yamashita with a curling half-volley - but it was merely a consolation.

The win sees Man City into the top three, with London City unable to capitalise on their first ever WSL win against Everton last weekend.

What happened elsewhere?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham held off a fightback from Leicester to close out a 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Early goals from Cathinka Tandberg and Olivia Holdt put Spurs in control before Sam Tierney reduced the deficit just before half-time, but the Foxes could not find an equaliser.

Michelle Agyemang's first goal of the season proved enough to give Brighton a 1-0 home win over Everton, who slumped to a third straight WSL defeat.