Livingston vs Aberdeen match preview, team news, predictions, kick-off times

Team news, stats, and predictions for Livingston's rearranged home clash with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Team news

Livingston expect Jack Fitzwater to be on the bench for their Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen following a recent lay-off.

Defender Fitzwater and an unnamed player will have a fitness test. Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

Ryan Hedges is suspended for Aberdeen after being sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Rangers on Sunday.

Loan midfielder Ross McCrorie returns after being unable to play against his parent club. Connor McLennan (foot), Greg Leigh (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Tomas Cerny (knee) remain out.

Opta stats

Livingston are winless in their last 12 league meetings with Aberdeen (D3 L9), a run that started in the 2004-05 season.

Aberdeen have won three of their last four league visits to Livingston (D1), last losing in April 2004 (2-0).

Livingston have won all six of their league games with David Martindale in charge, scoring 2+ goals in each such match while conceding only three times.

Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 14 away league games (W5 D8), a 0-4 defeat at Rangers in November 2020.

Livingston's Scott Robinson has scored four goals in his last five Scottish Premiership games, as many as he had across his previous 87 appearances in the competition beforehand.

Andy Walker's prediction

David Martindale has yet to taste defeat since taking over from Gary Holt and with Aberdeen also enjoying a fine run of form before the Rangers defeat, this is sure to be a close game.

Eight wins on the spin in all competitions is tremendous form for fifth-placed Livingston. The most important aspect is that they are well clear of the bottom two and can now reasonably aim to finish in the top six.

Before the loss to Rangers, Aberdeen recovered from a goal down on Boxing Day at home to St Johnstone to win 2-1 and regain third place in the table.

It's that never-say-die attitude that Derek McInnes has instilled into his side that has seen them be so consistent over the years. Defensively they don't make many silly errors and Livingston have been similar in their recent approach.

ANDY PREDICTS: 0-0