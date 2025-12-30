Livingston 1-3 Dundee United: Tangerines climb back into Scottish Premiership top six with victory at Livi

Dundee United moved back into the Scottish Premiership top six with a deserved 3-1 win at basement side Livingston.

Zac Sapsford broke the deadlock in a first half dominated by the visitors and the only frustration for visiting manager Jim Goodwin was that his side were not out of sight.

The Tannadice outfit had to wait until the 86th minute to double their lead through a Ryan McGowan own goal.

Amar Fatah then quickly added a third before Connor McLennan notched a stoppage-time consolation in an action-packed ending.

United move back up to sixth in the table, while Livingston remain rooted to the basement - four points adrift of Kilmarnock.

Image: Dundee United beat Livingston to move back into the top six

United were quick out of the blocks and forced a save from Jerrome Prior inside three minutes.

Will Ferry's cutback from the left flank found Sapsford and the striker's drive was saved by the Frenchman.

That was a sign of things to come against a Livingston team bereft of confidence after going into the game without a league win since August.

The Lions then had Danny Wilson to thank for keeping the visitors at bay with two clearances off his own line in quick succession.

Wilson was well placed to keep Dario Naamo's close-range effort out before denying Luca Stephenson after the midfielder's shot from inside the box beat Prior.

Image: Livingston are four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership

By comparison, there was little for the home fans to get encouraged by, although Jeremy Bokila had an effort beaten away by Dave Richards.

United teenager Owen Stirton - making his second start of the season just hours after signing a new deal until summer 2028 - then headed wide at the far post from Ferry's corner.

But the away team made their pressure count in the 33rd minute. Ferry's corner broke at the front post to Sapsford and the Australian turned and swept a shot in from close range.

Dundee United wanted a second before the break and Prior got down to efforts from Stirton and Naamo.

Image: The Dundee United team celebrate after Ryan McGowan's own goal

It was a similar story after the break and when Craig Sibbald saw an effort come back off a post, the visitors finally doubled their lead.

Prior pushed away a Samuel Cleall-Harding effort, but the ball hit team-mate McGowan on the face and rolled in.

Substitute Fatah then scored a stunning goal, driving into the box before curling a shot in the corner.

McLennan's well-taken strike in added time was too little too late for the hosts.