Livingston 2-2 Dundee: Substitute Tete Yengi's late goal rescues draw for Livi after second-half fightback

Livingston fought back from two goals down to salvage an important point from a 2-2 draw in the bottom-of-the-table Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee.

The visitors took control of the game with two goals in quick succession in the first half from Yan Dhanda and Cameron Congreve.

After being booed off at the interval, Livingston improved in the second half and deservedly pulled one back through Jeremy Bokila.

Then, just moments after coming on from the bench, Tete Yengi knocked an effort through the legs of Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken in the 85th minute.

The draw moved Livingston to within three points of second-bottom Kilmarnock while Dundee climbed to 10th, four points better off than the Lions.

How Livi fought back to earn draw

The hosts handed captain Ryan McGowan his first start since September after the defender spent three weeks in hospital with a severe infection that required an operation and led to him losing 7kg.

But any hope the experienced former Hearts and St Johnstone centre-back could strengthen a porous rearguard was dashed early on as Dundee scored two goals within five minutes.

After a scrappy start that was not helped by the blustery conditions, the Dark Blues went ahead in the 13th minute through Dhanda.

Ethan Hamilton's low left-footed skidding shot from distance was pushed out by goalkeeper Jerome Prior on the stretch and on-loan Hearts playmaker Dhanda reacted the quickest inside the area to place the rebound high into the net.

It got better for Dundee in the 18th minute as they added a second.

Tony Yogane's deep cross from the left flank was volleyed into the net at the back post by the unmarked Congreve after Livingston defender Daniel Finlayson got caught under the delivery.

It could have been worse for the home team after Billy Koumetio glanced a header inches wide of the far post from a Dhanda free-kick.

Livingston brought on Connor McLennan at the break for Joshua Brenet and manager Davie Martindale would have been pleased by their reaction as they tried to get a foothold in the game.

Lewis Smith's turn and shot from the corner of the box was well saved by McCracken and the Dundee goalkeeper was called on again moments later to parry a Cristian Montano drive from a tight angle.

Martindale was not impressed by Mo Susoho's reaction to be substituted in the 61st minute.

But the Livingston boss was feeling happier when his team reduced their arrears in the 64th minute through Bokila.

The striker raced onto Montano's piercing pass and held off the challenge of Koumetio before sweeping a shot past McCracken from just inside the area.

Livingston forward Stevie May made his presence felt after replacing Susoho after having a shot beaten away by McCracken before then firing just wide.

But McCracken was at fault as Livingston grabbed an equaliser when the goalkeeper allowed Yengi's tame back-post effort to squeeze through his legs.

Livingston were reduced to 10 men in the final seconds when McGowan was sent off for a last-man challenge on Emile Acquah.