Livingston 1-1 Ross County: Ronan Hale scores 96th-minute penalty to salvage draw for visitors in play-off final first leg

Ronan Hale scored a stoppage-time penalty as relegation-threatened Ross County salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Livingston in the first leg of the Premiership play-off final.

Championship promotion hopefuls Livi looked on course to be taking a lead to Dingwall for Monday's second leg after Danny Wilson fired them ahead at the end of the first half.

But the former Liverpool and Rangers defender's night ended on a sour note when he tugged the shirt of Jordan White, paving the way for County to level the tie with a late penalty.

There were ugly scenes at full-time around the visitors' technical area as a member of the Staggies backroom staff appeared to be confronted by a home supporter, with police getting involved.

Ross County manager Don Cowie said: "Emotions are high at that point, the home fans obviously disappointed they've conceded a penalty so late on in the game. Frustrated and having been part of football for a long time you can accept people coming over and maybe saying a few things.

"One of the Livingston fans overstepped the mark by spitting in one of the members of our staff's faces. There is no place for that anywhere in life and to see it so close up, that's why there was a lot of our staff really frustrated because you want to protect your own and stand up for our own people. That was a disappointing end to what happened."

Livingston manager David Martindale apologised to County on behalf of his club.

"I'm not really too versed about what happened but from what I've heard, it's disgusting, it's vile," he said.

"It's not a reflection on our full fanbase, it's an individual but it's really disappointing. I can just apologise on behalf of the club. I'm sure the powers that be at the club will deal with it promptly and efficiently."

Martindale had selected the same XI that started both legs of the 4-0 aggregate semi-final victory over Championship rivals Partick Thistle.

County, bidding to negotiate the play-offs for a third year in a row and prolong their six-year stay in the Premiership, were also unchanged from the team that halted a seven-game losing streak by drawing 1-1 at home to Motherwell on the final day of the Premiership campaign.

The Staggies almost opened the scoring in the 10th minute but County defender Will Nightingale's powerful downward header from a Hale corner was brilliantly clawed out by 'keeper Jerome Prior.

Livi midfielder Scott Pittman then tested Jordan Amissah with a low shot from just outside the box.

The Lions started to get on top and Cristian Montano was denied by an Akil Wright challenge in the box after getting on the end of Lewis Smith's cutback before the Colombian drove a shot just wide of the far post after cutting in from the left.

The hosts had two big chances in quick succession just after the half-hour, with Montano's close-range shot charged down by Zac Ashworth before Robbie Muirhead blazed over after Smith's cross fell to him six yards out.

Livi made a deserved breakthrough in the last minute of the first half when Wilson pounced to blast home the loose ball from inside the six-yard box after County failed to clear their lines following a Stephen Kelly corner that was met by the head of Ryan McGowan.

The Lions went in search of a second after the break and Kelly was off target with an angled shot from just inside the box before Muirhead fired over after being set up by Pittman.

Montano then headed Smith's cross over the bar from close range just before the hour.

County started to knock on the door, with Hale sending an overhead kick over the bar and sub Dylan Smith seeing a low shot pushed behind by Prior, and they forced an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Hale fired home from the spot after Wilson was penalised for pulling substitute White's shirt.