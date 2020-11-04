Ludogorets vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Ludogorets vs Tottenham in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Tottenham will be without Sergio Reguilon, Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier for the Europa League trip to Ludogorets. All three players were missing from training on Wednesday ahead of the journey to Bulgaria.

Japhet Tanganga (thigh) and summer signing Joe Rodon, who was not registered in their Europa League squad, will play no part, but Dele Alli could return and Mourinho has already confirmed Gareth Bale will start.

Image: Gareth Bale was substituted during Tottenham's Europa League defeat to Royal Antwerp

Ludogorets trio Jordan Ikoko, Mavis Tchibota and Cauly all came off the bench against LASK, and could start in north London, with Wanderson and Higinio Marin their two long-term absentees.

Ludogorets at a glance

The coach: Stanislav Genchev is only 39 and in his first management role, having taken over temporary control from Pavel Vrba following his departure on October 25. For Genchev, to be coming up against Jose Mourinho will be a proud moment, but he says it will be just a footnote in the game.

"It is an exceptional thing to go up such against an amazing coach, whom I really admire," he said. "But it is not me against him, it is the players on the pitch who will decide the game, it is club v club."

European pedigree: Since winning the Bulgarian league for the first time in their history in 2012, Ludogorets have qualified for Europe every season since. They reached the round of 16 in the Europa League in 2013/14 after topping their group and the round of 32 in 2017/18 and last season.

Form: They are unbeaten in nine games in the Bulgarian top flight and top of the division on goal difference. Ludogorets are still looking for their first point in the Europa League after beginning with back-to-back defeats.

2:59 Bale scores the winner as Spurs beat Brighton

0:29 Tottenham forward Gareth Bale says his side are not getting carried away after scoring the winner to beat Brighton 2-1, a result which lifted them to second in the Premier League