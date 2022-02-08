Luton Town 2-1 Barnsley: Elijah Adebayo scores from penalty spot to see Hatters to victory

Luton continued their climb towards the Championship play-offs as they heaped further misery on bottom side Barnsley with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

The visitors impressed during the first half with Domingos Quina escaping the Town defence but, when forced wide by goalkeeper James Shea, overhit his cross-shot.

Barnsley went close again after 16 minutes, Callum Styles seeing his left-footed curler drift off target, as Luton's best opportunity was a penalty appeal from Elijah Adebayo after he appeared to have his legs taken by Remy Vita, only for referee Andy Davies to wave play on.

Harry Cornick thought he had opened the scoring but his goal was ruled out for offside flag - but Town did take the lead after 28 minutes.

A corner from James Bree was punched up rather than out by Bradley Collins, with Allan Campbell prodding the ball goalwards as it just crossed the line before Gabe Osho made sure, the Scottish midfielder awarded with his third goal of the season.

Josh Benson tried to level, rashly shooting over from outside the box as Luton were not able to ever hit their best in a poor first half, Amari'i Bell's mistake almost letting Amine Bassi in with the defender just about getting back in time.

Barnsley hoped they had won a penalty of their own when Bassi went down in the area, only for Davies to once more keep his whistle in his pocket.

The visitors were level after 43 minutes though, a goal starting with Collins, whose throw caught out the home midfield, with Carlton Morris beating Kal Naismith and the sliding Osho before coolly dinking Shea.

In the second period, Benson had a go from 25 yards, his free-kick thudding into Shea's midriff, before Bell set off on an excellent run on the left before the ball was sidefooted wide by Cornick.

Luton boss Nathan Jones brought Fred Onyedinma on and his first action was to win a penalty as he was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Collins.

Despite the Tykes' best efforts in trying to delay Adebayo's effort, the Luton top scorer hammered the ball into the top corner for his 13th goal of the season.

He might have had number 14 moments later as he was picked out by Cornick only to fluff his lines from close range, while Campbell then could not get over his header at the far post, with Cornick also putting an effort too close to Collins.

Tykes substitute Romal Palmer blasted an effort well wide, with Callum Styles almost nicking a point in stoppage time - his glancing header dropped wide - as the visitors suffered a sixth-straight league defeat.