Luton Town 1-1 Blackpool: Nathan Jones' Hatters denied comfort in bid to reach Championship play-offs

Luton were unable to gain comfort in their bid to seal a Sky Bet Championship play-off spot as they were held to a nervy 1-1 draw by Blackpool.

Nathan Jones' men came into the game off the back of successive 1-0 wins and made the ideal start when Elijah Adebayo found the net with his 16th league goal of the season inside two minutes.

But they were unable to capitalise on seizing the advantage early on and parity was restored when Gary Madine converted a penalty in the second half after CJ Hamilton was brought down (55).

That was the way it ended, too, with the Hatters remaining in fourth ahead of the rest of Saturday's fixtures, six points above seventh-placed Millwall with two games left to play. Blackpool, meanwhile, stay 16th.

How Luton were denied comfort in their play-off bid

Although Luton could not mathematically book their play-off spot on Saturday lunchtime, a win would have all-but secured their top-six spot - and there was a party atmosphere inside Kenilworth Road as a result.

Within 120 seconds of kick-off, the volume was cranked up a notch when Adebayo slinked his way out of trouble on the right-hand side of the box and sent in a cross that was helped over the line by a deflection off Richard Keogh.

Luton had already won 19 games in which they had less than 50 per cent possession in each and, predictably, Blackpool were afforded the chance to come forward. They found it difficult to test goalkeeper Harry Isted, though, as he commanded his box well as he stood in for the injured James Shea, who has sustained a knee injury which requires surgery.

Harry Cornick, however, had two decent chances to add a second for the Hatters. His volley was first beaten away by Chris Maxwell, before he diverted a wonderfully elegant Robert Snodgrass cross over the bar.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Blackpool netted the leveller their toils deserved when Madine slammed in from 12 yards after Hamilton was brought down following an enterprising run into the box.

The Hatters were denied a penalty midway through the second half when Snodgrass was cleaned out by Keshi Anderson, while substitute Josh Bowler was caught in a tangle of legs with Kal Naismith. On both occasions referee John Brooks waved appeals away.

In a frantic final few minutes, Cameron Jerome steered a header wide, before Admiral Muskwe swept in a cross from Adebayo, only for the referee's whistle to deny him for a foul on Keogh in the build-up.

Blackpool are back in action at 7.45pm on Tuesday April 26, when they travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley, while Luton return at 5.15pm on Monday May 2, when they face already promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, live on Sky Sports Football.