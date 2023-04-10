Luton Town 3-1 Blackpool: Hatters earn comeback win to tighten grip on third

Long-serving Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu scored twice as his side pushed Blackpool closer to relegation with a 3-1 victory.

Andy Lyons had given the Seasiders a shock lead, but after Mpanzu's first goal levelled on the stroke of half-time, Carlton Morris put Luton in front and Mpanzu sealed the points.

Following a quiet start to the game, the Hatters went close in the 15th minute when a Morris shot from distance deflected behind for a corner.

Blackpool had the first attempt on target with 26 minutes on the clock when Lewis Fiorini's hopeful long-range attempt was easy for goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

The visitors went one better three minutes later, though. After winning a free-kick, Fiorini's ball into the box was met by Andy Lyons and his downward header bounced up off the turf and into the top corner.

The goal clearly woke Luton up as Elijah Adebayo's cross was met by Morris and his close-range effort was blocked, as was Allan Campbell's follow up.

Josh Bowler's pot-shot was punched clear by Horvath but Luton kept coming, Drameh having one effort charged away while his dipping volley failed to come down in time.

The Hatters were back on level terms just before the break when a free-kick landed at the feet of Mpanzu and he stroked a measured finish into the bottom corner.

Blackpool made a positive start to the second half. James Husband's hopeful volley was well over the top and Bowler's shot deflected into Horvath's gloves.

However, Luton started to up the tempo. Morris looked to beat Maxwell at his near post but could only fire into the side-netting.

Morgan Rogers put another ambitious attempt over the crossbar, before substitute Luke Berry almost scored with his first touch, but a brave defensive header denied him.

Fellow replacement Cauley Woodrow's header was straight at Maxwell, who then had to scurry across and turn aside Marvelous Nakamba's dink into the area.

Town did take the lead after 72 minutes when Alfie Doughty's left-wing cross held up in the wind and Husband's misdirected clearance fell straight to Morris who hammered home from close range for his 17th goal of the season.

Luton made the points safe four minutes later. Woodrow chased down a loose ball on the right and picked out Mpanzu, who smashed it into the top corner.

Blackpool almost had one back when Lyons forced a flying save from Horvath, with Reece Burke back to head his follow-up off the line.

Kenny Dougall and Luke Freeman exchanged shots that went wide in stoppage time as Luton continue to dream of the Premier League, while for Blackpool, League One draws ever closer.