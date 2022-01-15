Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Luton Town vs Bournemouth. Sky Bet Championship.

Kenilworth RoadAttendance9,649.

Luton Town 3

  • L Kelly (30th minute own goal)
  • A Campbell (42nd minute)
  • K Naismith (97th minute)

Bournemouth 2

  • E Marcondes (51st minute)
  • M Rogers (78th minute)

Luton Town 3-2 Bournemouth: Last-gasp Kal Naismith strike stuns Cherries at Kenilworth Road

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Luton and Bournemouth at Kenilworth Road; Lloyd Kelly own goal and Allan Campbell strike put hosts ahead; Emiliano Marcondes and Morgan Rogers pulled two back before injury-time strike from Kal Naismith

By James Kilpatrick

Saturday 15 January 2022 14:48, UK

Allan Campbell is congratulated by his team-mates after putting Luton 2-0 up against Bournemouth
Image: Allan Campbell is congratulated by his team-mates after putting Luton 2-0 up against Bournemouth

Kal Naismith scored with the last kick of the game in the 97th minute as Luton produced a stunning 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, who drop important points in their automatic promotion bid.

A Lloyd Kelly own goal and a fine first Luton goal for Allan Campbell put the home side ahead in the first half, but Emiliano Marcondes pulled a goal back shortly after half-time.

A point looked to be saved by substitute Morgan Rogers late on as he fired into the net in the 78th minute, but Naismith tucked the ball into the bottom corner from outside the box deep in the 97th minute to the delight of the home support inside Kenilworth Road.

Blackburn's victory against Cardiff on Saturday lunchtime means Bournemouth are now top of the Championship on 49 points on goal difference. Luton, meanwhile, move up into 13th on 32 points.

Bournemouth started brightly, but Luton grew as the first half progressed and Kelly's own goal on the half-hour mark broke the deadlock. Elijah Adebayo's low driven strike was kept out by the left foot of Mark Travers and ricocheted off Kelly into the net.

Six minutes later and Cameron Jerome saw his tap-in disallowed by the linesman as he strayed narrowly offside, but Luton did grab a second three minutes before half-time as Campbell fired in his first goal for the club into the bottom corner.

Bournemouth responded early on in the second half through Marcondes. Jack Stacey's perfectly-weighted dinked cross was powerfully headed into the net by the Dane.

The visitors continued to push for an equaliser and Luton defended resolutely, but Scott Parker's side looked like they had rescued a point late on. Substitute Jamal Lowe surged into the box and squared the ball back for Rogers to thump his first-time strike into the roof of the net.

But deep into stoppage time, Naismith produced a finish any striker would be proud of as the defender curled his low shot beyond Travers into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic victory for Luton.

Kal Naismith sent Kenilworth Road wild as he scored a 97th-minute winner for Luton Town against Bournemouth in the Championship.

Man of the Match - Ryan Christie

The Scottish winger was a constant problem down the right flank and combined well with Jack Stacey on the overlap. Luton's defence struggled to deal with his pace and directness.

What's next?

Bournemouth host Hull at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, January 22 at 3pm. Luton, meanwhile, travel to Reading on Wednesday evening; Kick-off 8pm.

