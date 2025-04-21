Luton Town 3-1 Bristol City: Defiant Hatters boost survival aims

A terrific second-half display saw Luton give their hopes of staying up yet another huge boost by beating play-off chasing Bristol City 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Thelo Aasgaard's opener was cancelled out by George Tanner but Carlton Morris and Izzy Jones secured a vital victory.

The visitors had looked the better side early on as Tanner eyed up the bottom corner from outside the box, only to shoot narrowly wide.

Town looked to respond as Liam Walsh, up against his former side, saw his cross-shot gathered by Max O'Leary and Jones put a hopeful volley wide on 12 minutes.

Image: Luton gave their survival hopes a great boost beating Bristol City at home

Luton were denied an opener on 18 minutes when Morris's low cross was cleared by Cameron Pring but cannoned into an unexpecting Aasgaard who diverted goalwards, O'Leary making a stunning save to scoop away with his right hand.

The Robins continued to look the more likely, Tanner finding Nakhi Wells inside the area just before the half-hour mark but the forward dragging wide of the target.

Town's best chances came from throw-ins as on 38 minutes, Christ Makosso hurled into the box only for Mark McGuinness to get too much on his volley.

Aasgard sent a free-kick inches over the bar from 25 yards out in the closing stages of the half but the Norwegian did break the deadlock on 49 minutes. Makosso seized on untidy defending to create the chance and from just outside the box, Aasgaard beat a man and drove beneath a slow to react O'Leary.

City were behind for just three minutes as Teden Mengi's headed clearance dropped perfectly for Tanner, who volleyed superbly into the bottom corner to level the scores.

Makosso shanked well wide after a promising foray but Town were back in front on 59 minutes when Walsh's corner was knocked on by Makosso and Mengi, Morris hooking in to end a goal drought that had stretched back to December 29.

The game was end-to-end from then on and City looked destined to level when Tanner was unmarked at the back post, but Kaminski did brilliantly to stop him as the attacker could only lift the rebound into the grateful home supporters.

Luton made the most of it as they increased their lead on 72 minutes when Jones burst clean through and fired a brilliant attempt off the underside of the bar and post to give Town a pressure-relieving third.

The Hatters had a huge let-off moments later when Sinclair Armstrong went through on goal and appeared to be fouled by Mengi for a penalty but referee John Busby waved the appeals away.

Still the Robins pressed, Scott Twine off target before George Earthy was denied by Kaminski and then put a curler well wide.

Luton remain third bottom but with back-to-backs over the Easter period, they are now well in the fight to stay up.

The managers

Luton's Matt Bloomfield:

"I'm really proud of the players, really pleased with the way our supporters were right behind the players and roared us on.

"Second half we really wanted to attack and I thought we were excellent. We created some good opportunities, pressed at the right moments, had a nice variety in our play, which was probably the most pleasing aspect.

"The result is crucial, but the manner in which we did it was very pleasing. We were able to really step on second half.

"In a game that both teams have got so much to play for, the first half being slightly edgy and not free-flowing was probably understandable but I thought it was a great game second half.

"It was nice to have that (two-goal) cushion as it meant we could enjoy that bit towards the end."

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"I thought it was a relatively even first half, then second half it was one of those.

"It was frustrating and credit to them, Luton, they're physical, direct, make it difficult. We managed that well at times but ultimately the bit that probably was our undoing were some of the cheap turnovers that led to some of their momentum.

"I thought the collective needed to do better. We go one behind and I thought the group showed what they're about in terms of their character as George scored a terrific goal.

"He then had a double chance which he should have done better with, we give away another soft goal, but ultimately we need to be better.

"It's such a tough place to come, they're so physical and so direct, it becomes so difficult how you manage it and how you get control. What you then can't do is turn the ball over cheaply which we did second half. We shot ourselves in the foot and then ended up conceding."