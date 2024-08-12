Luton Town 1-4 Burnley: Scott Parker gets off to winning start as Clarets show promotion credential

Clinical Burnley thrashed Luton 4-1 at Kenilworth Road to showcase their early promotion intent in the Championship.

Scott Parker's side started the season second favourites to win the title, behind Leeds, who began their respective campaign with a 3-3 draw against Portsmouth on a thrilling opening weekend.

Captain Josh Brownhill fired the visitors into an early lead as Burnley shrewdly opted to go route one, bypassing Luton's press, before a similar long-ball routine allowed Wilson Odobert to double their advantage before the break.

Image: Burnley's Wilson Odobert celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Luton

Tahith Chong raised brief hopes of a comeback 10 minutes into the second period, only for the Clarets to find yet another gear, scoring a further two goals via the head of Dara O'Shea and an emphatic closing strike from Vitinho.

Rob Edwards' youthful side, including two teenagers, were powerless to respond, and could have conceded a fifth before the night was out. "I'm not going to sugar-coat it," Edwards reflected. "We have to deal with our vulnerabilities better."

Burnley's four goals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley captain Josh Brownhill gives his side an early lead against Luton Town after latching onto Lucas Pires' ball to finish through the legs of Thomas Kaminski.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wilson Odobert puts Burnley two goals up in the first half against Luton in their Championship tie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dara O'Shea restores Burnley's two-goal lead against Luton with a header from a corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vitinho finishes from a tight angle to give Burnley a fourth goal of the night after a quick break from Lyle Foster.

Analysis: Parker's pedigree obvious

Image: Josh Brownhill celebrates after scoring the opener

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

A resounding win for Burnley, and a brilliant show of strength and efficiency. They will be firmly in the promotion hunt this season - Parker has obvious pedigree at this level.

As for Luton, they rather fell apart in the second period, unable to capitalise on their brief momentum grip after scoring, but there's no need for panic, not at this early stage.

Edwards has a defined style. "We want to commit fully to how we play," he said after the game. Luton go man for man, and back their ability to press and be brave when they win the ball. Edwards' downfall, on this occasion, was that Parker had the nous and manpower to combat such an approach.

Not every Championship side has the quality or depth Burnley have, of course, nor Parker's experience of taking teams up from the second tier (having previously had success with both Fulham and Bournemouth). Expect both of these sides to be in contention this term, despite tonight's clear dominance.

Parker: Gameplan was perfect

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Parker analyses Burnley's 4-1 win against Luton Town on his side's opening game of the Championship season.

Burnley manager Scott Parker: "A lot of hard work goes in, but you never really know until you reach this point where you are. This week has been intense in terms of a gameplan, and how to get a result.

"I've got nothing but praise. As a coach it was very enjoyable to see. This is a big result, it's a tough place to come. We had to show a different side to us in certain moments. I said to the players, at times, we're going to have to revert back to men. I was proud of that.

"The first two goals were everything I asked for, runs in behind, giving us a platform. This gameplan was suited for Luton, we did that side of the game very well and were deadly in transition."

Edwards rues Luton's 'defensive vulnerabilities'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Edwards gives his reaction after Luton Town's 4-1 defeat at home to Burnley after their first game of the Championship season.

Luton manager Rob Edwards: "I'm not going to sugar-coat it. We have to deal with our vulnerabilities better. There wasn't much in the game first half, we conceded from two poor moments and then obviously the scoreline affects everyone's emotions.

"2-1 we're right in the game, the third goal was a killer. Sometimes you have to wear teams down, but the final bit was lacking, getting bodies forward was tough, sometimes that's the way it goes. We'll progress, get better, some key players will return and we'll get one or two in as well.

"We've got to accept it tonight, and appreciate we're going to improve in the coming weeks."