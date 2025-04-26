Luton Town 1-0 Coventry City: Late win boosts Hatters' survival hopes

Luton climbed out of the Championship bottom three for the first time since January thanks to Shandon Baptiste's 90th-minute goal as they beat play-off chasing Coventry 1-0.

The Hatters looked like they would go to West Brom next weekend with their destiny definitely out of their own hands, only for Baptiste, who had been on the field for just 11 minutes, to find the net and lift the roof off Kenilworth Road.

Coventry had Jay Dasilva sent off in the 13th minute but could not take advantage when the numbers were evened up by Liam Walsh's second-half dismissal.

And the defeat leaves the Sky Blues looking over their shoulder in the battle for the top six.

Dasilva was shown a straight red by referee Oliver Langford when he clipped the heels of Mill Alli who was latching on to Thelo Aasgaard's ball over the top.

Town almost made the visitors pay immediately, when Aasgaard sent Amari'i Bell away this time, and his inviting cross was glanced wide under pressure by Carlton Morris from six yards out.

Aasgaard went close after 26 minutes when his low drive was grabbed by Bradley Collins, before centre-back Mark McGuinness saw a low prod blocked by Matt Grimes.

Aasgaard had another pop on the half hour, with Collins tipping over his fizzing drive.

In the closing stages of the first half, Alli tried his luck from outside the box but dragged wide, as did City's Jack Rudoni from 12 yards in the final seconds, the visitors' only attempt of the half.

Aasgaard had another pop from range, but Collins was equal to it once more, as he was in the early stages of the second half when Izzy Jones' left-footed attempt was straight at him.

When the City goalkeeper was beaten, Aasgaard's shot deflected narrowly off target.

Luton midfielder Walsh was then denied by a stunning save from Collins, unleashing a 25-yarder that looked in all the way only for the keeper to brilliantly flick onto the bar and over.

Town were now starting to create the chances their dominance needed.

Morris sent Lamine Fanne through but he could not beat an onrushing Collins, who was then thankful to his post for keeping out Alli's deflected shot.

The numbers were evened up in the 68th minute when Walsh, having just been booked, shoved Luis Binks who went down theatrically and was shown a straight red by Langford.

Haji Wright might have stolen it for City in the closing stages but he nodded wide.

And in the last minute of the 90, Collins needlessly came for a long ball forward only to collide with his own defender Liam Kitching. That allowed Baptiste to sidefoot goalwards, where the covering Binks appeared to have it under control, until he somehow diverted the ball into his own net.

The managers

Luton's Matt Bloomfield:

"If you're asking me to sum it up I'm going to struggle, it was a whole range of emotions and a lovely moment for Shandon.

"It's tough when the game changes so early, it's a completely different game to the one we expected.

"We have to stay patient, understand that it might not all fall into place right away, we have to keep probing and keep working.

"Maybe in the first half it wasn't quite what we wanted it to be, but when we came out second half, I felt like we were really patient and tried to get in some good areas.

"A great save from Walshy, we hit the post, one-on-one, the goalie saves as well, we had 17 corners and is it going to be our day? But then Walshy gets sent off, it's a whole range of emotions.

"The lads stayed strong, kept probing, the spirit and the togetherness has been growing for a while now and for the boys to share that moment together was very special.

"We can't get carried away with the situation as we haven't before, We've just go to make sure we're prepared and ready to go again. We've been fighting the whole way through and we've got to keep that fight."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"I'm disappointed for them as they absolutely gave everything and they deserved something out of the game for sure.

"There were some circumstances in the game that affected it, of course the big circumstances, but the players make mistakes at this level and late in games, and they're crucial.

"I can't argue with the red card as I think when a player's running through. It probably was the right decision and then at that point we had to dig in until it levelled out.

"We tried to make sure we didn't sit too deep too soon. They want to get it wide and stick it in, so we had to defend our box and we had been doing that. It was important to enjoy suffering and fighting and see what that could bring, the players kept doing it until the game levelled out and then we got back into the game.

"It's not easy to go from backs to the wall and then all of a sudden it's level. We adjusted to a back five and then a back four and at 10 v 10, I had fancied us."