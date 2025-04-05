Luton Town 1-1 Leeds United: Dan James earns point but Daniel Farke's side fall short again in promotion race

Leeds dropped out of the Championship automatic-promotion spots after they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Dan James scored a stunning equaliser, cancelling out Izzy Jones' early opener, but the visitors could not find a winner as they slipped to third in the table.

The Whites looked strong in the early stages, trying to take advantage of a slip by Christ Makosso as Manor Solomon's dangerous cross was headed straight at Thomas Kaminski by James.

The Luton stopper made a brilliant save in the 14th minute to deny Junior Firpo after the defender prodded Solomon's free-kick goalwards, clawing it away from the bottom corner, also denying the on-loan Tottenham winger when he took aim from outside the box.

Town then went to the other end and moved in front as they sliced through United's midfield, Liam Walsh winning the ball back and finding Elijah Adebayo who outmuscled his marker to send the overlapping Jordan Clark into the box.

The midfielder was able to wait for support and pick out the perfect cross for Jones who arrived on time to volley home his first Luton goal at the back post.

United were not behind for long though as winger James was allowed to collect a half-cleared corner and having got past the challenge of Adebayo, bent his 20-yard effort inside the far post for his 12th goal of the season.

Just before the break, Luton looked to reassert their advantage. Makosso's long throw was flicked on by Carlton Morris for strike partner Adebayo but his header was comfortably grasped by Karl Darlow, who started ahead of under-fire Illan Meslier.

After the break, Adebayo was forced off just four minutes in when he suffered a knee injury, the fit-again Tahith Chong coming on.

Luton almost had the lead again though, with Thelo Aasgaard finding some space and drilling low, only to see Darlow make a fine save with Clark teed up afterwards, only to slash over the bar.

Kaminski was out quickly to stop Solomon getting through as the keeper also did well after 73 minutes as Leeds were able to break quickly, palming substitute Patrick Bamford's low shot aside.

Leeds might have won it with eight minutes left as James escaped the offside flag that Luton's fans and players were screaming for, his cross put wide from just a few yards out at the far post by Solomon.

Substitute Isaac Schmidt then had another chance in stoppage time, but Makosso made a superb sliding challenge to prevent him getting a shot away.

The managers

Luton's Matt Bloomfield:

"It's a performance to be well and truly proud of, a club to be proud of today. We knew that the quality that Leeds had in possession then we'd have to be disciplined and structured, but I thought we pressed at the appropriate moments.

"I thought Leeds started really well, had a couple of good opportunities, so Thomas had to make a couple of saves, but we built ourselves into it, a great move for the goal, but in the main we have to be really pleased with our performance.

"In the main I thought it was a really good defensive display, to a man the work rate and effort and intensity was brilliant and the crowd really responded, they were roaring them on.

"It's a performance to be proud of, it's a point on our total, we've still got a lot of work ahead, we've got six games and lots more points that we need. We have to be relentless and we understand that, but it's a point, it keeps our momentum going and it sends us up to Stoke in good spirits on Tuesday."

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"This was a hard-fought point. We knew that it would always be a difficult game today because let's be honest, Luton were playing in the Premier League last season, with not the worst points tally I have to say.

"Many of the players have played in the Premier League, of course they are underperforming in terms of where they want to be in the Championship, but you got the feeling in recent weeks they have realised what they want to do to stick together to fight in order to survive in this league.

"They are on the up, impressive results, impressive performances, especially in the home games, they've dominated more or less many games, but I liked the reaction of my lads as we didn't get nervous when they scored. We stayed cool, we equalised with a great finish from Daniel James and you have to make sure you don't allow any more chances.

"You just have to concentrate on yourself and, for me… of course I would have preferred three points today, if Manor put that chance away, it would make our life easier, but I also have to judge what I see and I liked our spirit, our togetherness, but we also overcame the adversity.

"It's definitely one point gained. You can never underestimate, especially during this time a point on the road, also a point against a side who's fighting with the knife between the teeth against relegation, so for me it was one of the toughest games of the run-in."