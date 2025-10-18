Luton 0-2 Mansfield: Jack Wilshere's first game as Hatters boss ends in defeat

Jack Wilshere saw his life as Luton manager get off to a losing start as the Hatters were beaten 2-0 by Mansfield at Kenilworth Road.

Rhys Oates and Tyler Roberts struck either side of half-time to hand Wilshere a defeat in his first match since replacing the sacked Matt Bloomfield.

The visitors almost led after three minutes when an unmarked Tyler Roberts shot too close to goalkeeper Josh Keeley.

Town were denied an opener after 32 minutes as Jordan Clark's curling effort was brilliantly tipped on to the post by Liam Roberts.

The hosts then won a penalty 60 seconds later when Clark was fouled by Kyle Knoyle, but Wells' spot-kick was saved by Liam Roberts.

Mansfield went ahead in the 40th minute when Wells gave the ball away and Oates netted brilliantly from the edge of the box.

Tyler Roberts hit the bar from a tight angle as the visitors pushed for a second.

But he did find the net in the 59th minute when the Stags were awarded a penalty for handball against Mads Andersen and the former Leeds attacker sent Keeley the wrong way.

Luton boss Jack Wilshere:

"I definitely learned some things from today. Throughout the whole process when I was watching, I saw some things and when you're actually there and you feel it you understand a little bit more.

"I think we knew that coming in here, when you come from the Premier League straight to League One in two seasons, there obviously is something, but we knew that.

"I think we know what it is and we have to find ways of being able to give the players more belief.

"I said to the players before that I want them to really, really feel the belief I have in them and that doesn't change.

"Today was a game of spells where we probably didn't start the way we wanted to, but then we managed it well, so there's a positive for me.

"We have to find ways of doing that throughout, so a day where obviously we wanted to win and do better, but we can take some positives."