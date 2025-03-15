Luton Town 0-0 Middlesbrough: Matt Bloomfield's Hatters suffer another blow in survival battle

Luton's hopes of staying in the Championship received another huge blow as their wastefulness in front of goal cost them dear during a 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road.

Town had looked so bright from kick-off as they came flying out of the traps, creating three excellent chances in the opening 10 minutes.

First, the ball was cleared out as far as Liam Walsh who dummied his man and let fly on his left foot, Boro goalkeeper Mark Travers claiming at the second attempt before Carlton Morris could pounce.

Then the midfielder had another crack when Jordan Clark's cross was deflected to him, opting to volley this time as it skewed wide, before on eight minutes the Hatters simply had to score, Elijah Adebayo's cross deflecting into the path of Thelo Aasgaard just five yards out but he could only sky over the bar.

Izzy Jones had a pop against his former side which was always rising before Luton wasted another gilt-edged opportunity when Alfie Doughty sped away to pick out Aasgaard but, with the whole goal to aim at, he put his attempt from five yards straight at Travers.

Luton's inability to score was catching as a long throw reached Doughty who got his feet all wrong while Walsh put another attempt narrowly wide.

Town kept creating and missing chances, one of the worst when Aidan Morris' poor back pass went straight into the path of Adebayo who faced with just Travers to beat could only shoot straight at the stopper allowing Boro to escape once more.

The Hatters threatened again after 35 minutes when Morris' low shot was parried by Travers, with the forward getting to the loose ball but his cross was cleared away before a diving Adebayo could turn home.

On the stroke of half-time, Luton failed to score again as Morris' snapshot was tipped over by Travers and Christ Makosso's ambitious volley flew wide.

After the break, Town couldn't get the same kind of momentum going as the visitors were able to prevent them having any kind of real chances on their goal for long periods.

Just after the hour mark, Finn Azaz almost made Luton pay, curling inches wide of the target, while Town tried to mount some late pressure, with Mark McGuinness' header dropping the wrong side of the post.

With 10 to go, Boro looked for a winner and Samuel Iling-Junior hammered over from range and Luton might have snatched it late on but substitute Lasse Nordas stabbed wide via a last-ditch deflection.

Delano Burgzorg hit the side-netting in stoppage time but with results going against the Hatters, Matt Bloomfield's team are now four points from safety, with Boro staying in eighth spot.

