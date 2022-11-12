Luton 1-1 Rotherham: Late Luke Berry goal earns point for Hatters

Luke Berry's last-minute equaliser saw Luton salvage a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham in their first match since manager Nathan Jones departed for Premier League Southampton.

The visitors took the lead after just 55 seconds at Kenilworth Road when Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was unable to to clear a cross and the loose ball fell to Jamie Lindsay who slammed home an angled volley.

Town, who had club great Mick Harford in charge as interim manager, looked to find a way back into the contest but Carlton Morris' header from an Alfie Doughty cross was easy for keeper Viktor Johansson, while Tom Lockyer's attempt from James Bree's corner went over

The Hatters then spurned a magnificent chance to level with 28 minutes gone. After winning the ball back in their opponents' half, Elijah Adebayo crossed for Morris, who with just Johansson to beat, could only drag his effort disappointingly wide.

Luton pressed once more in the 35th minute, Allan Campbell sprinting away and despite having Morris unmarked to his right, went for the top corner, only denied by a flying tip over from the agile Johansson.

After the break, Morris got up well to another good delivery from Bree but again failed to hit the target, while Adebayo was also unable to draw his side level when put under pressure in trying to reach Bree's cross from the left, his attempt falling behind.

If anything, it was Rotherham who appeared more likely to double their lead as Luton failed to make the most of their chances.

Cohen Bramall's dipping free-kick was gathered by Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath at the second attempt and from a corner, Wes Harding's header at the back post landed in amongst the away fans.

With 14 minutes to go, Luton came as close as they had the entire second period, Doughty unleashing a curler from 20 yards that saw a full-stretch Johansson palm behind.

Ollie Rathbone looked to increase United's advantage after breaking away but saw his shot deflect off a defender before being gathered up by Horvath.

Substitute Berry thought he had restored parity after 79 minutes, only to see the offside flag raised, while fellow replacement Luke Freeman also tried his luck with an effort that deflected over off a covering defender.

However, Luton finally managed to draw level in the final minute.

A long ball was headed out to the edge of the box where Jordan Clark took a touch and arrowed in a volley that was guided into the net by Berry.

Doughty then almost won it during seven minutes of stoppage time, driving into the box but being denied by Johansson with a low stop to his right.