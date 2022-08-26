Luton Town 1-1 Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie secures point for Championship leaders

Sheffield United consolidated their place at the Sky Bet Championship summit with a 1-1 draw against Luton.

The Hatters took a deserved lead after 10 minutes when Carlton Morris powered in a header and, had they been more clinical in the box, it might have been a more commanding one by the time the first half ended.

But the visitors, who are now two points clear at the top, had more of a spring in their step after the break and drew level when Oli McBurnie volleyed in his first league goal since December 2020.

Cameron Jerome forced a fingertip save from Blades goalkeeper Jordan Amissah - who replaced the injured Wes Foderingham in the second half - late on, but neither side could find the edge to win the game.

How the Blades strengthened their early grip on top spot

Nights under the lights are often special occasions and, on a cool summer's night in Bedfordshire, backed by a raucous crowd, Luton quickly set about making sure this was one of those.

Morris fired over on the turn inside five minutes and gave the Hatters the lead after 10 when he leapt above his marker to power in a header after being picked out by a teasing cross from Amari'i Bell.

Sheffield United never really got going in the first half, though. Oli Norwood's clean first-time volley was blocked, and, just past the half-hour, McBurnie tucked George Baldock's dipping cross the wrong side of the left-hand post.

Meanwhile, ex-Blade Luke Freeman was covering ground like a man possessed, creating chances, but also taking some himself, with two low drives held by goalkeeper Foderingham.

Ethan Horvath was forced to hastily punch the ball away after Rhys Norrington-Davies' wicked cross was headed at goal by McBurnie after the break, but, inside a minute, he had the ball in the back of the net thanks to a first-time volley at the back post.

The goal did not deter Nathan Jones' Hatters, who piled on the pressure as the second half wore on. Jerome forced a crucial late save from Amissah, before Luke Berry had the ball in the net in the dying seconds, only for the linesman's flag to already be raised.

Man of the match - Luke Freeman

Perhaps he stepped his game up to prove a point to his former employers, having left in the summer after making just 15 league appearances in three years at Bramall Lane, but Freeman was exceptional throughout the game. The 30-year-old ran tirelessly, was a creative force and could, quite easily, have had one goal himself.

What the managers said...

Luton's Nathan Jones: "I've got to reflect on the performance. I thought we were outstanding; they are a top side who have been cruising past teams. First half, we were absolutely superb. We looked a real good, aggressive side.

"In the second half, for six or seven minutes, we didn't do what we normally did, but the build-up, for me, is a disgrace. One, there was an offside, two, there were two fouls leading up to the second corner, which they scored from. That's not good enough for me.

"My team were absolutely at it for 90 minutes, finished really strongly and looked like we could win the game. I'm really proud of them, that's all I can say. Sheffield United are a top-six side but, tonight, we've showed that we are as well and we're back to where we have been."

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom: "I'm disappointed we didn't win. Full credit to Luton, we knew it was going to be tough. I've just watched a few of the things back and everywhere we knew there would be a threat, that's what caused us the problems. Flip that the other way, when we passed the ball we looked a good side... I thought we were the team that were going to go on and win it.

"When you look back at the day, I'm not disappointed because it is a good point here, especially after being behind. We try our best to win every game and, in that respect, I'll be looking at what we could have done better, but I've got to be satisfied with a point."

Both teams are back in action at 7.45pm on Tuesday August 30. Luton travel to the Cardiff City Stadium to take on Cardiff, while Sheffield United host Reading at Bramall Lane.