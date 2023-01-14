Luton Town 2-3 West Brom: Baggies earn comeback win to stun the Hatters

West Bromwich Albion further showcased their promotion credentials as they hit back from two down to win 3-2 at Luton.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo had the hots in control early but Daryl Dike and Jayson Molumby squared things up before Conor Townsend's winner.

The visitors made a bright start in front of a sold-out Kenilworth Road, Jed Wallace's effort taking a deflection on its way behind.

However, Town then broke through against a previously miserly defence on just seven minutes when top-scorer Morris cut in from the right and sent a low left-footer into the bottom corner from near enough 30 yards for his 11th goal of the season.

John Swift put a glaring chance over at the other end, heading off target when completely unmarked, before Luton doubled their lead on 10 minutes, James Bree's free-kick met by a thumping header from Adebayo to give Alex Palmer no chance.

Town might have had another, Adebayo's shot deflected and from the corner, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu had one effort charged away and another dragged wide of the target.

Back came the Baggies though, Okay Yokuslu rifling into the home stands from 25 yards, before home keeper Ethan Horvath had to touch over Dara O'Shea's attempt.

Morris saw his claims for a spot-kick turned down after he appeared to be pushed in the area by Townsend before Dike headed against the bar from close range after Horvath didn't get enough on his punch.

Darnell Furlong was unable to turn in a free-kick on the half hour, Horvath then saving smartly at his near post from Wallace.

The Baggies did get their deserved goal back on 39 minutes when Dike beat Horvath to a ball over the top and his block tackle on the USA international saw the ball bounce into the unguarded net.

After the break, Albion continued to dominate, Luton's only real chance resulting in Allan Campbell's hooked volley drop way over the bar.

The Baggies then got the equaliser they had been threatening with 65 minutes gone when Horvath dropped a cross and the loose ball was hammered home by Molumby.

And the resurgent visitors were ahead just two minutes later, Matt Phillips' inviting cross from the right slammed home at the back post by Townsend.

Luton sub Harry Cornick was unable to make the most of a late half chance, Palmer gathering with ease, as the hosts' four-game unbeaten run was ended.

The managers

Luton's Rob Edwards:

"I'm bitterly disappointed to lose the game. I'll start with credit where credit's due, West Brom are a really good team, and well done to them. I was delighted with our start. To go 2-0 up was well deserved and exactly how we want to try and be, aggressive and on the front foot. They still retained that threat, they probably shifted their mindset a little bit now into 'we've got to up this,' and they just made the shape of their team when they had the ball, it was difficult for us to press at times.

"We had to try and change it a little bit in that first half which we did and then we were okay, but ultimately it was the manner of the goals, it was the way we conceded the goals, that's the disappointing thing. Yes they created chances, but the goals we conceded were from our mistakes and that's what we've been really good at."

West Brom's Carlos Corberan:

"I am very pleased for the players because they put in an unbelievable effort. They showed resilience in their mentality and I am very pleased to see that all of their effort in the game got us the three points. It's not easy to do what they did today. I am so pleased for them. The contributions of many players all over the pitch was very high. They were very aggressive. I did not see one player that was not competing in the level that the game was demanding.

"We did not give up at any moment. We kept on believing and the players kept on insisting on doing the things that have brought us success over the last few weeks and months. It was really difficult because we conceded two goals in 10 minutes without really suffering in defence. At the same time, we were creating chances to score ourselves, something which we couldn't do in the first 30 minutes. We continued to show our identity in our organisation and the way we like to play. We didn't get frustrated. We kept on doing the correct things. The players kept believing in themselves and that was necessary to get a positive result."