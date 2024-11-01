Luton 1-1 West Brom: Josh Maja scores backheel beauty but Tahith Chong equalises for hosts to secure draw

Josh Maja scored a backheel nutmeg finish for West Brom but Luton fought back to secure a 1-1 draw to deny the Baggies a victory that would have taken them level with the Championship's top two.

Carlos Corberan's side had scored just one goal in their last five matches and their barren run looked set to continue as West Brom failed to have a shot - or have a touch in the Luton box - until very late in the first half.

But West Brom ended their mini-drought in style as Maja backheeled Karlan Grant's cross through Jordan Clark's legs and into the far corner to stun Kenilworth Road.

Luton had failed to benefit from West Brom's first-half profligacy, with Carlton Morris twice testing Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer. Boos rang out from the home fans at half time, and they continued in the second half when under-fire manager Rob Edwards took off Elijah Adebayo and the impressive Tom Krauss just after the break.

The boos were silenced, however, by a great run and finish from Tahith Chong, who intercepted Alex Mowatt's slack pass before arrowing a shot into the far corner on the hour mark.

Both sides had their opportunities to find a winner, with Chong seeing a low shot saved by Palmer in an attempt to seal the comeback. Daiki Hashioka also struck the post for Luton from a late corner, while at the other end, Devante Cole's acrobatic effort was kept out by Thomas Kaminski.

But both sides ended up with a draw that suits neither. Luton, who have just three wins from 13, jumped out of the bottom three - but only on goal difference. West Brom, meanwhile, remain fifth.

What the managers said...

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards:

"That's three in a row at Kenilworth Road now where I think we should have had three wins, but we haven't - we've got a win, a draw and a loss, and we have to take that.

"But the players gave everything and showed character after going 1-0 down. The subs had a good effect but I'm very proud of the performance all in all.

"We pressed really well, forced them to go long almost every time, had a lot of the ball, a lot of territory.

"If I'm being picky I would have liked to have turned that into more shots, bigger chances, but I don't think there is any doubt we are on the right track. I can see that."

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan:

"In general, I think in the first half they were better than us and we only had one possibility to score.

"It's true that they didn't have many chances either but for me they were better than us. We didn't play the game in their half, the game was being played more in our half.

"In the second half the team was a little bit better but without enough consistency, and it was difficult today to impose the level that we want to impose.

"In many areas it was more competitive than a quality game. I think in many moments of the game we didn't manage the game well enough to achieve something else."