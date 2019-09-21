Luton 0-3 Hull: Tigers cruise to victory

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Hull City. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Hull City.

Hull won for only the second time in the Championship this season as they beat Luton 3-0.

Kevin Stewart opened the scoring and Kamil Grosicki added a second before Dan Potts put through his own goal in time added on.

A quiet opening 20 minutes saw precious few chances at either end, Harry Cornick's effort deflected behind for the hosts and then Hull's Tom Eaves unable to divert a loose ball into the net from close range.

Just before the half-hour, Jackson Irvine headed over the top after being found unmarked in the area by full back Eric Lichaj's right-wing cross.

Town's Andrew Shinnie wasted his side's best chance, slamming well over the bar from just outside the box after being teed up by Cornick's cut back.

In the second period, former Liverpool youngster Stewart rifled over from 20 yards for the visitors.

From his next attempt on 63 minutes, he was to break the deadlock, as Grosicki escaped on the left.

His cross saw Sonny Bradley challenge substitute Josh Magennis, only for the midfielder to fire the loose ball into the ground and beyond Simon Sluga, making it 1-0.

The goal certainly buoyed City, and Grosicki's snapshot from 20 yards was inches wide, while the previously-quiet Jarrod Bowen then curled over the top.

Back came Luton as well, Ryan Tunnicliffe's effort from outside the box seeing City keeper George Long tip behind for a corner.

Shinnie's resulting set-piece was powered goalwards by James Bree, Long keeping it out and then James Collins putting the rebound against the post, as the keeper prevented it crossing the line.

Hull should have sealed the win with five minutes left, Bowen putting Grosicki in the clear, but from eight yards out and with just Sluga to beat, he rolled wide of the target.

Luton then almost made then pay instantly as Shinnie swung over a free-kick and Potts glanced his header off target.

With three minutes to go, Hull made sure of the points when his time Grosicki did have his radar switched on, cutting in from the left and then beating Sluga at his near post.

It went from bad to worst for the hosts in the final minute, as they conceded a goal of pure comedy late on, Bowen racing away once more to have just Sluga in his sights.

The keeper did well to save, but then when trying to gather the loose ball, saw Potts decide clear the ball against him and it spun backwards and in, though Stewart did try and claim it on the line.

The managers

Graeme Jones: "I was pleased with the first-half performance and I thought the goal was coming. I asked us to be consistent with our football performance as we had been in the first half and we couldn't sustain it.

"Even then when I look at the first goal back, if James Collins flicks the ball on, we've got two spare players free in the box, and that's the margins in football. James doesn't flick it on, they go down the pitch, and we concede and that the fine margins we're dealing with in the Championship."

Grant McCann: "I thought first half we showed them a little bit too much respect for my liking. They had a lot of possession, we didn't get out to the ball enough, but they didn't really hurt us, as I thought we were in control in terms of what we were doing, we just didn't get among them enough.

"Second half we showed a different side to us in terms of what we've showing this season with high energy, high pressing, breaking quickly, creating opportunities. In the end we probably could have had four or five."