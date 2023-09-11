 Skip to content
Luxembourg U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F.

Stade Parc des Sports Oberkorn.

Luxembourg U21 0

    England U21 0

      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Miguel Fernandes.
      Attempt missed. Callum Doyle (England U21) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rico Lewis with a cross following a corner.
      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Fabio Martins.
      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Yohann Torres.
      Foul by Fabio Martins (Luxembourg U21).
      Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      Foul by Rico Lewis (England U21).
      Fabio Lohei (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      Delay in match (Luxembourg U21).
      Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rico Lewis.
      Corner, Luxembourg U21. Conceded by Samuel Iling-Junior.
      Offside, Luxembourg U21. Massimo Agostinelli tries a through ball, but Fabio Lohei is caught offside.
      Foul by Hayden Hackney (England U21).
      Fabio Martins (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Attempt saved. Nathan Wood (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rico Lewis with a cross.
      Attempt missed. Callum Doyle (England U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Samuel Iling-Junior with a cross following a corner.
      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Miguel Fernandes.
      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Massimo Agostinelli.
      Attempt missed. Samuel Iling-Junior (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      Attempt missed. Nathan Wood (England U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Samuel Iling-Junior with a cross following a corner.
      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Miguel Fernandes.
      Fabio Lohei (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      Noni Madueke (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      Foul by Fabio Lohei (Luxembourg U21).
      Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Miguel Fernandes.
      Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Delap.
      Foul by Samuel Iling-Junior (England U21).
      Diogo Monteiro (Luxembourg U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Fabio Martins (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Fabio Martins (Luxembourg U21).

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.