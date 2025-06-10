Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland. International Match.
Stade de Luxembourg.
Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kasey McAteer with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Seid Korac (Luxembourg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross.
Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner by Max O'Leary (Republic of Ireland).
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani.