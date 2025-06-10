 Skip to content
Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland. International Match.

Stade de Luxembourg.

Luxembourg 0

    Republic of Ireland 0

      First Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Republic of Ireland 0.
      Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kasey McAteer with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      Foul by Eldin Dzogovic (Luxembourg).
      Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
      Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Corner,Luxembourg. Conceded by Killian Phillips.
      Attempt blocked. Seid Korac (Luxembourg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danel Sinani with a cross.
      Corner,Luxembourg. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
      Foul by Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg).
      Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
      Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Eldin Dzogovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Ryan Manning (Republic of Ireland).
      Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
      Nathan Collins (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Corner,Luxembourg. Conceded by Max O'Leary.
      Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner by Max O'Leary (Republic of Ireland).
      Foul by Aiman Dardari (Luxembourg).
      Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland).
      Leandro Barreiro (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Killian Phillips (Republic of Ireland).
      Aiman Dardari (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland).
      Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Ryan Manning replaces Robert Brady because of an injury.
      Tomás Moreira (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      Foul by Tomás Moreira (Luxembourg).
      Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Seid Korac (Luxembourg).
      Troy Parrott (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani.
      Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Foul by Kasey McAteer (Republic of Ireland).
      Eldin Dzogovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Will Smallbone (Republic of Ireland).
      Foul by Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg).
      Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Eldin Dzogovic (Luxembourg).
      Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      Foul by Robert Brady (Republic of Ireland).
      Corner,Luxembourg. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.