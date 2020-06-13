Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona: Lionel Messi scored as Barca extended lead at top of La Liga

Lionel Messi scored his 20th league goal of the season as Barcelona extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to five points after returning to action with a 4-0 victory over Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Estadi on Saturday.

Quique Setien's side, playing in their first match since March 7 following the coronavirus pandemic, made the perfect start as Arturo Vidal headed home Jordi Alba's cross after just 65 seconds.

The visitors extended their advantage in the 37th minute when Martin Braithwaite smashed home his first goal for the club before Jordi Alba (79) latched on Messi's pass to add a third.

Messi then rounded off an impressive night for Barcelona, scoring his 25th goal of the season in all competitions.

Victory sees Barca move five points clear of title rivals Real Madrid ahead of their return to action against Eibar at home on Sunday (kick off 6.30pm). Meanwhile, Mallorca stay 18th as they continue their fight against relegation.

What's next?

Up next for Barcelona it is Leganes at the Nou Camp on Tuesday; Kick-off 9pm.

Meanwhile, Mallorca go to Villarreal, also on Tuesday (kick-off 6.30pm).

On Sunday, follow Real Madrid vs Eibar on Sunday with live blogs on Sky Sports website and app; Kick-off 6.30pm.