Malmo vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Malmo vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.
Team news
Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue.
But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.
Mount is still suffering from a non-coronavirus illness having missed Saturday's 3-0 Premier League success at Newcastle, while Kovacic and Werner have hamstring problems and record signing Lukaku has an ankle issue.
Opta stats
- Malmö FF have lost their three games against Chelsea in European competition by an aggregate score of 9-1.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven meetings with Swedish teams to date, winning four and drawing three against them across all competitions. The last three have all been against Malmö FF, with each of them ending in Chelsea victories.
- Malmö FF have lost seven of their eight previous games against English opponents in European competition (W1), including each of the most recent four. The only time they've avoided defeat in such games came against Nottingham Forest in September 1995, winning 2-1 in the UEFA Cup.
- Since winning 2-0 in their first ever home game in the UEFA Champions League (v Olympiakos in October 2014), Malmö FF have only scored one goal in their last six home games in the competition (W1 L5).
- Chelsea lost their opening away game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, losing against Juventus in Turin (0-1) after being unbeaten in six beforehand (W5 D1). The last time they lost consecutive away games in the competition was in November 2012 under Roberto Di Matteo.