Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Malmo FF vs Chelsea. UEFA Champions League Group H.

Swedbank Stadion.

Malmo FF 0

    Chelsea 0

      All Sky Bet Odds

      Malmo vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off

      Christian Pulisic available for Chelsea but Blues without key quartet for trip to Sweden; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League

      Monday 1 November 2021 17:11, UK

      Christian Pulisic
      Image: Christian Pulisic has not featured for Chelsea since August 14

      Team news and stats ahead of Malmo vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.

      Team news

      Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue.

      But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

      Mount is still suffering from a non-coronavirus illness having missed Saturday's 3-0 Premier League success at Newcastle, while Kovacic and Werner have hamstring problems and record signing Lukaku has an ankle issue.

      Also See:

      Romelu Lukaku will be unavailable for Chelsea&#39;s next two games
      Image: Romelu Lukaku will miss a fourth consecutive match for Chelsea

      How to follow

      Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 4.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm. Also follow second half and reaction on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

      Trending

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League

      Opta stats

      • Malmö FF have lost their three games against Chelsea in European competition by an aggregate score of 9-1.
      • Chelsea are unbeaten in their seven meetings with Swedish teams to date, winning four and drawing three against them across all competitions. The last three have all been against Malmö FF, with each of them ending in Chelsea victories.
      • Malmö FF have lost seven of their eight previous games against English opponents in European competition (W1), including each of the most recent four. The only time they've avoided defeat in such games came against Nottingham Forest in September 1995, winning 2-1 in the UEFA Cup.
      • Since winning 2-0 in their first ever home game in the UEFA Champions League (v Olympiakos in October 2014), Malmö FF have only scored one goal in their last six home games in the competition (W1 L5).
      • Chelsea lost their opening away game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, losing against Juventus in Turin (0-1) after being unbeaten in six beforehand (W5 D1). The last time they lost consecutive away games in the competition was in November 2012 under Roberto Di Matteo.
      Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

      Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

      The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema