Malmo vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Malmo vs Chelsea in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm.

Team news

Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue.

But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Mount is still suffering from a non-coronavirus illness having missed Saturday's 3-0 Premier League success at Newcastle, while Kovacic and Werner have hamstring problems and record signing Lukaku has an ankle issue.

Image: Romelu Lukaku will miss a fourth consecutive match for Chelsea

How to follow

