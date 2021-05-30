26' Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).

26' Stuart Dallas (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24' Attempt missed. Luke Montebello (Malta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.

23' Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

22' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.

22' Penalty saved! Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

21' Penalty conceded by Kurt Shaw (Malta) after a foul in the penalty area.

21' Penalty Northern Ireland. Gavin Whyte draws a foul in the penalty area.

16' Attempt missed. Joseph Mbong (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

16' Offside, Northern Ireland. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.

14' Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

14' Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12' Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland).

11' Ferdinando Apap (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Foul by Alistair McCann (Northern Ireland).

10' Offside, Malta. Andrei Agius tries a through ball, but Ryan Camenzuli is caught offside.

8' Foul by Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland).

8' Alexander Satariano (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Attempt saved. Alexander Satariano (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Montebello.

4' Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

4' Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

2' Goal! Malta 0, Northern Ireland 1. Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

First Half begins.