Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Malta vs Northern Ireland. International Match.

Worthersee Stadion.

Malta 0

    Northern Ireland 1

    • J Jones (2nd minute)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).

    free_kick_won icon

    Stuart Dallas (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Luke Montebello (Malta) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.

    penalty_saved icon

    Penalty saved! Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Kurt Shaw (Malta) after a foul in the penalty area.

    penalty_won icon

    Penalty Northern Ireland. Gavin Whyte draws a foul in the penalty area.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joseph Mbong (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ferdinando Apap (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alistair McCann (Northern Ireland).

    offside icon

    Offside, Malta. Andrei Agius tries a through ball, but Ryan Camenzuli is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alexander Satariano (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Alexander Satariano (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Montebello.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    goal icon

    Goal! Malta 0, Northern Ireland 1. Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.