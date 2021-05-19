Crusaders seek legal action over Irish Cup semi-final exit, final between Larne and Linfield to go ahead

Plans for the Irish Cup final are going ahead despite beaten semi-finalists Crusaders taking legal advice over their penalty shoot-out defeat to Larne.

The North Belfast club are furious after referee Shane Andrews sent off their goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey during the shoot-out in Tuesday's game.

Tuffey saved three penalties but was adjudged to have come off of his line for each spot-kick.

A statement from Crusaders read: "Crusaders FC regret to announce that the club has tonight appointed counsel in relation to today's penalty shoot-out at Mourneview Park.

"The club will expedite any actions as quickly as possible to minimise any disruption to the Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final, but it should be noted that Crusaders FC will take whatever action necessary to remedy the current situation.

"Our actions are in no way directed at our friends at Larne Football Club.

"We owe it to our players, manager and backroom staff, members and supporters to take this action."

Trevor Moutray, head of refereeing at the Irish FA, said during the game both 'keepers were warned at the coin toss about coming off their line.

He said: "At the toss-up to determine who was to take the first penalty, the match referee asked both captains to tell their respective goalkeepers that when the ball is struck that part of the goalkeeper's foot must be on the goal line.

"The match referee also reinforced this message to each goalkeeper before the penalty kick sequence started.

"Larne scored their first two penalties - but after the second the match referee warned the Crusaders goalkeeper about moving off his line. When he did this on the next penalty, he received a formal warning.

"He did it again and received a yellow card, and then again which resulted in a second yellow card and a red card."

Moutray added: "The Crusaders goalkeeper clearly had both feet well behind the goal line - and moved forward as the kicks were taken to give him forward momentum.

"Comment has also been made about possible infringements from the Larne goalkeeper for the crucial missed Crusaders penalty. The Laws of the Game are equally clear on this matter.

"Law 10 says the following: If the ball misses the goal or rebounds off the crossbar or goalpost(s) the kick is only retaken if the goalkeeper's offence clearly impacted on the kicker.

"This was clearly not the case in this instance.

"Throughout the penalty kicks the match officials accurately and correctly applied the Laws of the Game, and they sought to proactively manage the penalty kicks in an effective way.

"With the balance of hindsight, perhaps the match referee could have issued a last and final public warning to the Crusaders goalkeeper, but it is unclear whether this would have had the desired effect as previous informal and formal warnings had not been effective."

Crusaders did not comment to Sky Sports News on Wednesday as they seek legal advice.

Defender Billy Joe Burns took over from Tuffey in goal as Larne scored the winning penalty to set up a decider against Linfield on Friday.