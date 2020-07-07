Manchester City vs Newcastle United team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns. Top scorer Sergio Aguero is the only major absentee with a knee injury.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is facing an injury headache as he attempts to put together a team to face Manchester City.

Miguel Almiron, Alan Saint-Maximin and Andy Carroll are all doubts, while midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are nursing hamstring problems following a testing restart after lockdown.

Charlie's prediction

How on earth did Manchester City not beat Southampton? It was a massive result for Southampton but they got away with it. Alex McCarthy had a fabulous game.

It is great to see the pressure off Newcastle. I have always been a fan of Steve Bruce. He wants to play two up front but the modern way is three up top or one in behind. Great coaches end up with great players and they can adjust. Steve Bruce has worked wonders with a bit of both.

Newcastle have been battling hard for survival and they have completed it, but there is no pressure after the FA Cup match between these two. We saw what happened in the FA Cup tie, but how much have Man City missed Sergio Aguero? Gabriel Jesus cannot buy a goal, but David Silva and Bernardo Silva are seriously talented players.

When Kevin De Bruyne is left out, what a difference he makes to the team, although he sometimes can so easily contribute off the bench. Surely Jesus will get an opportunity to score more goals in this one. It will be fairly convincing victory for Man City.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

