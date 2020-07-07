Manchester City vs Newcastle United team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).
- £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
- Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports
- NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £25 a month
Team news
Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns. Top scorer Sergio Aguero is the only major absentee with a knee injury.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is facing an injury headache as he attempts to put together a team to face Manchester City.
Miguel Almiron, Alan Saint-Maximin and Andy Carroll are all doubts, while midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are nursing hamstring problems following a testing restart after lockdown.
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 2.30pm; kick-off 3pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
- 64 live games on Sky Sports
- 25 games to be made freely available
- New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience
- Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.
Charlie's prediction
How on earth did Manchester City not beat Southampton? It was a massive result for Southampton but they got away with it. Alex McCarthy had a fabulous game.
It is great to see the pressure off Newcastle. I have always been a fan of Steve Bruce. He wants to play two up front but the modern way is three up top or one in behind. Great coaches end up with great players and they can adjust. Steve Bruce has worked wonders with a bit of both.
Newcastle have been battling hard for survival and they have completed it, but there is no pressure after the FA Cup match between these two. We saw what happened in the FA Cup tie, but how much have Man City missed Sergio Aguero? Gabriel Jesus cannot buy a goal, but David Silva and Bernardo Silva are seriously talented players.
When Kevin De Bruyne is left out, what a difference he makes to the team, although he sometimes can so easily contribute off the bench. Surely Jesus will get an opportunity to score more goals in this one. It will be fairly convincing victory for Man City.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 15 home league games against Newcastle (W13 D2), winning the last 10 in a row - they've never won 11 successive home games against an opponent in their top-flight history.
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games against Man City (W1 D1), having lost 15 of their 16 against them previously (D1). They're looking to avoid defeat in both league meetings with the Citizens for the first time since 2004-05.
- Manchester City have won their last four home Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 14-0. They haven't kept five consecutive home clean sheets in the competition since September 2011 under Roberto Mancini.
- Newcastle are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since December 2001, when they beat Ipswich, Arsenal and Leeds to top the Premier League.
- Manchester City have lost nine Premier League games in 2019-20 - their highest total in a season since 2015-16 under Manuel Pellegrini (10 defeats).
- Newcastle have scored 10 goals in their last four Premier League games - their previous 10 goals came across a period of 14 games.
- Newcastle United are unbeaten in six Premier League matches (W3 D3), last enjoying a longer undefeated run in the competition between May and November 2011 (14 unbeaten).
- Manchester City have made a league-high 120 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season, including six changes last time out. Indeed, City failed to score against Southampton despite having 26 shots - they last failed to score in consecutive Premier League games in March 2016.
- Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 28 goals in 28 Premier League starts this season (11 goals, 17 assists), with the Belgian scoring or assisting 15 times in his last 14 starts in the top-flight.
- In his first 40 Premier League appearances, Newcastle's Miguel Almirón scored just two goals from 64 attempts at goal - since then, the Paraguayan has scored in back to back games, scoring twice from five shots against Bournemouth and West Ham.