Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: Battling Baggies frustrate stuttering City

Manchester City lost more ground in the Premier League title race as battling West Brom earned a crucial point with a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City needed a response after their pedestrian Manchester derby performance and took the lead on the half hour thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's clinical strike, but the Baggies hit back before the break as Semi Ajayi's strike deflected in off Ruben Dias (43).

City laid siege to the West Brom goal in the second half but found Sam Johnstone in inspired form as a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick and stoppage-time headers from Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were brilliantly kept out.

The draw leaves City sixth in the table, five points behind leaders Tottenham and Liverpool, while 19th-placed West Brom move to within two points of safety after securing an unexpected yet thoroughly-deserved point.

Player ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Cancelo (6), Dias (5), Ake (6), Mendy (5), Gundogan (7), Rodri (6), De Bruyne (6), Foden (5), Sterling (5), Jesus (5).



Subs: Walker (5), Aguero (5).



West Brom: Johnstone (9), Furlong (7), Ajayi (8), O’Shea (8), Gibbs (7), Phillips (8), Livermore (7), Gallagher (7), Sawyers (7), Diangana (7), Grant (6).



Subs: Peltier (n/a), Krovinovic (n/a), Austin (6).



Man of the Match: Sam Johnstone

How Baggies claimed priceless point

City looked to be suffering a hangover from Saturday's drab Manchester derby as they dominated possession but found clear-cut openings hard to come by.

Their lethargic start played into the hands of a resilient Baggies outfit, who should have taken the lead inside eight minutes when the ball ricocheted into the path of Karlan Grant, but Ederson saved his tame effort.

Team news Phil Foden, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan started as Man City made four changes from the derby draw at Old Trafford.

Jake Livermore, Kieran Gibbs and Grady Diangana returned as West Brom made three changes from the defeat at Newcastle.

City steadily mounted pressure and eventually made the breakthrough on the half hour as Sterling's cutback was clinically dispatched by Gundogan.

The German's first Premier League goal in a year looked to have secured the hosts the lead at the break, but West Brom had other ideas.

22 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored his first Premier League goal in 22 games, since netting against Leicester in December last year. Catch. #MCIWBA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2020

City failed to clear a free-kick and the Baggies recycled play as Ajayi outmuscled Nathan Ake and got a shot away that took a wicked deflection of Dias on its way past Ederson.

It was the first goal City had conceded in over 10 hours of Premier League football and they emerged from the break intent at restoring their lead.

City peppered the West Brom goal but found Sam Johnstone in impenetrable form as efforts from Sterling and De Bruyne were kept out.

The introduction of Sergio Aguero only added to the mounting City pressure, which very nearly told three minutes from time when de Bruyne rifled a free-kick towards the bottom corner, but Johnstone was on hand again to keep City at bay.

But the Baggies stopper wasn't done there. As the game entered four minutes of added time, Johnstone brilliantly thwarted headers from Gundogan and Sterling at point-blank range and it was too little, too late for City as Slaven Bilic's side clinched a priceless point.

Opta stats - Baggies halt City streak

This result ended a run of eight straight Premier League home wins against promoted sides for Manchester City, since a goalless draw against Huddersfield in May 2018.

West Bromwich Albion ended a 13-game losing streak against Manchester City in the Premier League, picking up their first point against them since a 0-0 draw in December 2011.

West Brom picked up their first away point against Manchester City since August 2005, ending a run of nine straight league defeats at the Etihad.

Man City's haul of 26 shots was the most they've had in a Premier League home game without winning since August 2019 against Spurs (30).

Rúben Dias' own goal was the first goal Manchester City had conceded in 10 hours and 8 minutes of action in all competitions, since Giovani Lo Celso's strike for Spurs last month.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias is the third different Portuguese player to score a Premier League own goal this season, after Helder Costa and Nelson Semedo. Just three different Portuguese players had scored own goals in the previous 27 seasons in the competition combined (José Bosingwa x2, Abel Xavier and Ricardo Rocha).

Raheem Sterling has been involved in 148 goals in all competitions for Man City under manager Pep Guardiola (95 goals, 53 assists), more than any other player at the club since the Spaniard joined in 2016.

What's next?

Manchester City travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, while West Brom host rivals Aston Villa on Sunday at 7.15pm.