Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal: Spoils shared after frantic clash

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Manchester United are now four Premier League games without a victory after a frantic 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, against an entirely new United back five, took the lead early on through Shkodran Mustafi's header, which squirmed through David de Gea's hands and just dropped over the line via the goal decision system (26).

Anthony Martial's close-range finish brought United level shortly after (30), before two goals in the space of a minute in the second half as sub Alexandre Lacazette (68) gave Arsenal the lead only for Jesse Lingard to score just 13 seconds after the restart (69).

Anthony Martial celebrates his goal

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (5), Dalot (5), Bailly (6), Rojo (5), Smalling (6), Darmian (5), Herrera (6), Matic (6), Martial (6), Lingard (6), Rashford (6)



Subs: Lukaku (5), Fellaini (5), Pogba (5)



Arsenal: Leno (5), Bellerin (6), Sokratis (6), Mustafi (6), Holding, Kolasinac (6), Guendouzi (7), Torreira (7), Ramsey (6), Iwobi, Aubameyang (6)



Subs: Lichtsteiner (6), Mkhitaryan (5), Lacazette (7)



Man of the match: Lucas Torreira

The result means United are winless in four Premier League games, leaving them eight points off the top four and a whopping 18 points off leaders Manchester City after just 15 games. Arsenal are unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions but move down to fifth.

Jose Mourinho made seven changes from the draw at Southampton, saying in his programme notes that "there isn't space for people that are not ready to give it their all" as the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku dropped to the bench.

After a dull start, Arsenal were ahead as Mustafi lost Chris Smalling from a Lucas Torreira corner, headed straight at De Gea, only for the Spaniard to let the ball loose through his hands and just over the line. De Gea has kept just two clean sheets in 15 games for United this season.

Team news United made seven changes from the side that drew 2-2 at Southampton on Saturday. Pogba and Lukaku dropped to the bench, along with Fellaini, Shaw, Jones and McTominay, while Young was suspended.



Coming in were Dalot for his Premier League debut, Darmian, Bailly, Rojo (making his first appearance of the season), Smalling, Martial and Lingard.



For Arsenal, Guendouzi came in for the suspended Xhaka, while Aaron Ramsey made a start, in for Mkhitaryan.

Alexandre Lacazette gives Arsenal the lead

But United were level just four minutes later in controversial fashion through Martial, as he finished from close range after Ander Herrera's centre, but Herrera looked inches offside from Rojo's initial free-kick.

The second half was lacking in chances until Lacazette's introduction with 25 minutes remaining, and the Frenchman netted three minutes later after Rojo's mistake allowed Arsenal to break through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and he fed Lacazette to bundle it past De Gea as Rojo slid in to block.

But just seconds after the restart United were back level as Sead Kolasinac got in a mix-up with Bernd Leno, allowing Lingard to steal in and slot home under the goalkeeper.

Arsenal nearly went back ahead minutes later through Aubemeyang, only to see his shot saved by De Gea as he went through on goal, and the goalkeeper looked to make up for his earlier mistake again with a fine stop from Torreira from point-blank range.

Jesse Lingard in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal

Arsenal did have the ball in the net twice late on, once through Lacazette's cheeky header and finish out of De Gea's hand as he looked to release it upfield, and then through Mkhitaryan's acute finish from an offside position.

What's next?

Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, while Arsenal are at home to Huddersfield at the same time.