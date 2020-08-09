Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Team news

Phil Jones has not travelled with Manchester United to the Europa League finals due to a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The 28-year-old has endured a tough season and January's FA Cup fourth-round win at Tranmere was the last of eight appearances in all competitions.

Jones has been absent since football resumed from the coronavirus suspension but was named in United's 30-man squad for the Europa League final-eight tournament in Germany.

However, the defender will not feature in the quarter-final against Copenhagen or beyond due to a knee issue that saw him remain in Manchester.

"Phil has been following an individualised training programme during the post-lockdown period to optimise recovery from a knee problem," Solskjaer told the United website.

"It was a good opportunity as we had sufficient cover in defensive positions for the remaining Premier League games and he will continue to work with a fitness coach at the Aon Training Complex, while the squad are in Germany."

Image: Luke Shaw has been ruled out of the game against Copenhagen

Ethan Galbraith, Ethan Laird and 18-year-old defender Teden Mengi, who made his debut against LASK on Wednesday, are among those in the squad in Cologne. Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw were omitted from the updated Europa League squad due to season-ending injuries.

Solskjaer used to play with Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken, who acknowledges United are big favourites.

Guillermo Varela, who played 11 times for United during the 2015/16 season, will line up at right-back. Jonas Wind scored twice and provided an assist against Basaksehir, making him Copenhagen's danger man.

How to follow

Follow Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm on Monday.

Opta facts

Manchester United and FC København have only met twice previously, playing one another in the 2006-07 Champions League group stages - the Red Devils won 3-0 at Old Trafford before losing 1-0 in Copenhagen.

In 10 previous attempts, FC København's only victory against English sides in European competition was against Manchester United in November 2006 (D4 L5). They have failed to score in their last four games against English opponents.

This is FC København's first ever European quarter-final appearance, while they are the first Danish side to reach a major UEFA European quarter-final since Brøndby IF in the 1996-97 UEFA Cup. Brøndby IF are also the only Danish side to reach a major European semi-final, achieving that feat in the 1990-91 UEFA Cup.

Quarter-final draw

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

vs Copenhagen Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolves vs Sevilla

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves or Sevilla vs Manchester United or Copenhagen

or Sevilla vs or Copenhagen Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel vs Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: key dates

Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

