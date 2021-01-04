Manchester United vs Manchester City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man Utd vs Man City in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Edinson Cavani is suspended for Manchester United's Carabao Cup semi-final against rivals Manchester City.
The 33-year-old striker serves the second match of a three-game ban handed down by the Football Association for using a racial term in a social media post.
Long-term absentee Phil Jones remains sidelined but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no other injury concerns, which means Victor Lindelof should return from a back complaint.
Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus could be back for City after completing a period of isolation following positive Covid-19 tests announced on Christmas Day.
However, Ferran Torres, Ederson, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are all still out.
Aymeric Laporte missed Sunday's win over Chelsea with a minor hamstring problem and remains doubtful, as does Nathan Ake who was not fit enough to return from a muscle injury at the weekend.
How to follow
Man Utd vs Man City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday; kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- This is the fourth time Man Utd and Man City have met in the League Cup semi-finals, also doing so in 1969-70, 2009-10 and 2019-20, the joint-most of any fixture along with Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur.
- The away team won both the League Cup semi-final legs between Man Utd and Man City last season (3-1 City first leg, 1-0 United second leg), with the Citizens going through 3-2 on aggregate.
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three games against Man City in all competitions (W2 D1) without conceding a goal. They haven't gone four without defeat against their rivals since February 2011.
- The home team has ended on the winning side in just three of the last 14 matches between Man Utd and Man City in all competitions (D3 L8).
- This is Manchester United's 16th appearance in the League Cup semi-finals, with the Red Devils progressing to the final nine times. However, they have lost two of their last three semi-final ties in the competition, having progressed from eight of nine before that.
