Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Ederson errors hand United derby spoils

Manchester United punished two goalkeeping errors from Ederson to inflict a 2-0 derby defeat of Manchester City at a resplendent Old Trafford on Super Sunday.

Anthony Martial volleyed Bruno Fernandes' exquisite free-kick past Ederson half an hour into the 182nd Manchester derby, an effort the City goalkeeper got two hands to and should have saved.

Scott McTominay then settled the contest deep into stoppage-time, pouncing on Ederson's wayward throw from the back with a superb long-range strike into the unguarded City net that sparked scenes of jubilation from the home crowd.

City had dominated possession but crucially lacked the cutting edge as United registered the eighth clean sheet of a now 10-game unbeaten run, Sergio Aguero's second-half equaliser - ruled out by VAR by the finest of offside margins - the closest the champions came to scoring.

The victory sees United secure a first league double over City in a decade and leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification, while the champions stay second after their five-game winning run was brought to an end.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Williams (7), James (7), Matic (7), Fred (7), Shaw (7), Fernandes (8), Martial (8).



Subs: Bailly (5), McTominay (7), Ighalo (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (3), Cancelo (5), Fernandinho (6), Otamendi (5), Zinchenko (5), Rodri (5), Gundogan (5), B Silva (5), Foden (5), Sterling (5), Aguero (5).



Subs: Jesus (6), Mendy (5), Mahrez (6).



Man of the Match: Anthony Martial.

How United punished Ederson errors

City dominated possession and outplayed United in an encouraging opening 25-minute spell from the champions. Raheem Sterling drew a save from David de Gea at full stretch inside 10 minutes, after Sergio Aguero picked a hesitant Luke Shaw's pocket.

City grew more menacing with each attacking wave, but the clear-cut chances fell United's way, though Daniel James' tame near-post drive was no match for Ederson on the quarter hour.

Martial then got the better of Fernandinho down the right channel but selfishly went alone when Fernandes was better placed, and Ederson dealt with his effort with ease.

But the Frenchman atoned two minutes later, latching onto Fernandes' instinctive chipped free-kick over the City defence before sending a volley towards the near post that squirmed under Ederson's woeful attempts to keep it out.

Team news Harry Maguire recovered from an ankle injury to start for Man Utd, who made seven changes from the FA Cup win at Derby but only two from the draw at Everton, as Brandon Williams and Daniel James returned.

Kevin de Bruyne missed out with a shoulder injury while Phil Foden was handed his first Manchester derby start as City made six changes from the FA Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday.

The goal breathed life into United, who thought they should have had a penalty three minutes before half-time when Fred went to ground in the area following a Nicolas Otamendi lunge, but referee Mike Dean booked the Brazilian for diving, despite replays showing clear contact.

City reasserted their authority at the start of the second period and had the ball in the United net within seconds of the restart, but Aguero's effort was ruled out for offside by VAR by the finest of margins.

United were nearly gifted a second on 48 minutes when Ederson allowed a back pass to squirm agonisingly towards his own goal line but, with Martial bearing down on the goal, the City goalkeeper spared his blushes, clearing before the United striker collided with the post.

Phil Foden, on his first Manchester derby start, stung De Gea's palms on 56 minutes and Otamendi flashed a header over from a corner as City mounted a sustained push for an equaliser.

James, like Martial in the first period, selfishly went alone on 70 minutes when Fernandes was better placed, and his drive was tipped over by Ederson.

City mounted a late rally on the United goal, but Sterling and substitute Riyad Mahrez were unable to salvage a point for the champions, and those hopes were extinguished in the driving Manchester rain when McTominay brilliantly latched onto Ederson's poor pass from the back to add an emphatic scored a long-range second.

Stats: Manchester is red again

Manchester United completed a league double over Manchester City for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in the 2009-10 campaign.

Manchester City suffered their seventh defeat of the Premier League campaign, making 2019-20 the season in which Pep Guardiola has lost the most league games in his managerial career.

Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions (W7 D3); their longest run without defeat since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first 11 games in charge of the club between December 2018 and February 2019.

This was Manchester City's third defeat against Manchester United in all competitions in 2019-20 - it is the first time in Pep Guardiola's managerial career that he has suffered as many as three defeats against a specific opponent in as single season.

What the managers said…

2:51 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side showed commitment, attitude and desire in their victory over Manchester City.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "The desire, attitude, commitment, connection between fans and players pleased me most. We pressed them, pushed them back, we tried to be aggressive and we made them make mistakes.

"It is a privilege to be a manager of a squad with this attitude. You cannot ask for more. For our players to beat a team like Manchester City is fantastic, I am delighted for them."

2:12 Pep Guardiola refused to criticise goalkeeper Ederson after his two errors led to Manchester United's goals in the derby day defeat.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "We played well. We conceded a goal and should have avoided it, but in the second half we played good as well. So congratulations to Manchester United. The quality of the opponent always counts.

"Ederson saved one or two, he's an exceptional goalkeeper. I don't come to judge my players; mistakes are part of the game. He will recover and is an exceptional goalkeeper."

Man of the Match - Anthony Martial

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManUtd's Anthony Martial

22 touches, 4 in opposition box

4 shots, 3 on target

11th PL goals this season, joint career best, including scoring in both wins v Man City

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Sunday 15th March 4:00pm

United travel to LASK in the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday at 5.55pm before making the trip to Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday at 4.30pm - live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City

Arsenal Wednesday 11th March 7:00pm

City host Arsenal in their rearranged Premier League fixture on Wednesday at 7.30pm - live on Sky Sports - before entertaining Burnley on Saturday at 3pm.