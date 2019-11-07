Man Utd vs Partizan preview

Defender Victor Lindelof missed Manchester United training on Wednesday

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Man Utd vs Partizan (kick-off 8pm) as the Europa League group stages continue.

Team news

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash with Partizan Belgrade after missing training this week.

The defender had been a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth but played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat.

There was no sign of him at a soggy Carrington, though, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he will miss the clash. Paul Pogba, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic were all absent as expected.

Left-back Luke Shaw, who has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury, was out on the grass but working away from the rest of the squad.

Opta stats

Man Utd's only previous home game against FK Partizan was a 1-0 win in the 1965-66 European Cup semi-final thanks to a Nobby Stiles goal. However, it wasn't enough to reach the final as Partizan won 2-1 on aggregate.

Partizan have won just one of their nine away games against English sides in all competitions (D1 L7), beating Newcastle 1-0 in a Champions League qualifier in 2003.

Manchester United are one of just two sides yet to concede in the Europa League this season (along with Sevilla). However, only four sides have scored fewer goals so far than United (2).

FK Partizan are looking to win consecutive away games in major European competition for the very first time (excluding qualifiers), with this being their 82nd match on the road.

Manchester United have managed just one shot on target in their last two Europa League games, with that effort being Anthony Martial's penalty against FK Partizan in the reverse fixture.

2:39 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

We keep going around the houses for Manchester United. Jeff Stelling asked if they had turned a corner but none of us could see it, they have not developed yet. Anthony Martial is back and Marcus Rashford is finding some form and Scott McTominay has been playing well apparently - I would say he has been playing better.

He has been Man Utd's most consistent player probably. Harry Maguire is struggling as well as the full-backs. The young players are striving a bit but it is a hard environment for them. Martial will turn up here and it should be an easy enough night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

How to follow with Sky Sports

Follow minute-by-minute updates across the Sky Sports website and app via our live match blog. Coverage will start at 6.30pm.