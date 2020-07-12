Manchester United vs Southampton preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Man Utd vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted he will name an unchanged side for a fifth consecutive Premier League match when Southampton visit Old Trafford.

"There's so many things you have to consider when you manage a team," Solskjaer, whose side are unbeaten in 17 games across all competitions, said. "We've got players here champing at the bit, but also those that are in the rhythm."

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only players currently unavailable.

0:33 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood will not suffer physically after establishing himself as an integral part of Manchester United's first team

Southampton could be bolstered by the return of Jannik Vestergaard, who has missed the last two games with a muscle injury.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh problems, with everyone who featured in the draw at Everton coming through unscathed, though Moussa Djenepo, Yan Valery and Sofiane Boufal are still sidelined.

0:42 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has proved the experts wrong and believes Bruno Fernandes has helped massively

How to follow

Man Utd vs Southampton is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie's prediction

Image: Man Utd thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 last time out

Man Utd were dominant after the initial 20 minutes at Villa Park, and it then became a walk in the park. Anthony Martial looked off it in parts, but he does look desperate to score goals, as does Marcus Rashford. It was a lovely strike by Mason Greenwood on his right foot.

Southampton are awkward, free-flowing, nice and tidy, but it is their defence that is looking much improved. Man Utd, the sheer size of the club and the momentum they have, have been building much quicker than I thought they would.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are starring, but the penalty changes the game and they can be dominant after that, but the penalty was very debatable. A giant like Man Utd have to get the top four and they look like they will get it. They don't care about the top two at the moment, they just need to keep winning games and make that top four their own. I expect United to win and nail the top four spot.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Opta stats