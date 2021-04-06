Man City vs Borussia Dortmund preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Manchester City have a fully-fit squad available as they prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The quadruple-chasing Premier League leaders have no fresh fitness concerns following Saturday's victory at Leicester.

Captain Fernandinho and defender Joao Cancelo both go into the game one booking away from a suspension.

Borussia Dortmund will be without former Man City forward Jadon Sancho, who will play no part against his former employers at the Etihad Stadium due to a thigh problem

Defender Dan-Axel Zagadou and midfielder Axel Witsel are also missing for the German side.

How to follow

