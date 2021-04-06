Man City vs Borussia Dortmund preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last eight on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Manchester City have a fully-fit squad available as they prepare to host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
The quadruple-chasing Premier League leaders have no fresh fitness concerns following Saturday's victory at Leicester.
Captain Fernandinho and defender Joao Cancelo both go into the game one booking away from a suspension.
Borussia Dortmund will be without former Man City forward Jadon Sancho, who will play no part against his former employers at the Etihad Stadium due to a thigh problem
Defender Dan-Axel Zagadou and midfielder Axel Witsel are also missing for the German side.
How to follow
Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Opta stats
- Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund met in the UEFA Champions League group stage in the 2012-13 season, the only two previous meetings between the sides: a 1-1 draw at the Etihad and a 1-0 Dortmund win at Signal Iduna Park.
- Manchester City have won 10 of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches against German opposition (D1) and have 12 wins against German teams in total - only Real Madrid (26), Barcelona (20) and Man Utd (13) have more victories against German sides.
- Since losing their opening group stage game on MD1 (1-3 v Lazio), Borussia Dortmund have gone unbeaten in their last seven games in the UEFA Champions League (W5 D2) - they last had a longer streak in the competition between 2012 and 2013, going 11 games without defeat under Jürgen Klopp.
- Manchester City have lost four of their five matches at the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola, with City going out at this stage in each of the last three seasons.
- This is Borussia Dortmund's first UEFA Champions League quarter-final since 2016-17, when they lost 6-3 on aggregate to Monaco. Dortmund have won the first leg in just one of their previous six quarter-final ties (D2 L3), a 3-1 home win over Auxerre in 1996-97.
- Including finals, this will be Pep Guardiola's 60th game as a manager in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League - only Carlo Ancelotti has managed more than that (62), however the current Manchester City boss already has the most victories in the knockout stages (31) in the competition's history.
- Manchester City haven't conceded a goal in any of their last seven games in the UEFA Champions League - only Arsenal in 2005-06 have ever had a longer run of consecutive clean sheets in the competition (10 in a row).
- Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has scored in each of his last six UEFA Champions League appearances - if he finds the net in this game, he will become just the fifth player in the competition's history to score in seven in a row (after Cristiano Ronaldo x2, Robert Lewandowski, Edinson Cavani and Ruud van Nistelrooy).
- Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (3 goals, 9 assists) and has scored three goals and assisted three more in six starts in UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches.
- This will be Erling Haaland's fifth appearance in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for Borussia Dortmund, while he's scored six goals in his first four. The record for most goals scored by a player in their first five games in the knockout stages of the competition is six (by Robert Lewandowski), so Haaland would overtake him if he scores in this game.