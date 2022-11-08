Carabao Cup third round LIVE!

 Skip to content
Manchester City vs Chelsea. Carabao Cup Round 3.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 2

  • R Mahrez (53rd minute)
  • J Álvarez (58th minute)

Chelsea 0

