Pep: Champions League easier to win now City have first titlePep Guardiola says winning the Champions League will be easier for Manchester City now they have finally claimed their maiden title.City won the competition for the first time in their history last season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul.Guardiola's side begin the defence of their crown at home to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday and asked whether further Champions League success will be harder to come by, he said: "No, easier."It's difficult to win the first one. It was something incredible for us in our history."Ferran Soriano, City's chief executive, said the club are more "relaxed" after their Champions League win, but Guardiola said: "It's important that the players don't feel relaxed."The board, the chairman, the CEO are relaxed? That's good. They don't play."