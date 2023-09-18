 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda. UEFA Champions League Group G.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 0

    Crvena Zvezda 0

      Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

      Man City vs Red Star Belgrade preview: Champions League: Team news, analysis and live updates

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Get Sky Sports

      Football

      How to watch Premier League, EFL, F1, Solheim Cup and more this week