Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain. UEFA Champions League Group A.

Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City 0

    Paris Saint-Germain 0

      Latest UEFA Champions League Odds

      Man City vs PSG: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

      Kevin De Bruyne remains out after positive Covid-19 test while Sergio Ramos could make his PSG debut; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League

      Tuesday 23 November 2021 14:11, UK

      Jack Grealish to assist a Joao Cancelo goal can be backed at 20/1
      Image: Jack Grealish missed Man City's win over Everton

      Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs PSG in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Manchester City remain without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19. The Belgium playmaker is isolating after returning the positive test during the international break.

      Pep Guardiola has confirmed that some players have "niggles" and will take a final check in training on Wednesday.

      Jack Grealish is "much better" and could return, having missed the 3-0 win over Everton.

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne's recovery is the focus for Manchester City after the midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 following international duty for Belgium

      Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is primed to play his first match in over six months after being named in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League Group A clash away to Manchester City.

      Trending

      The Spaniard joined PSG in July on a free transfer after ending a 16-year career with Real Madrid, but has been unable to play due to a long-running calf injury which led to him missing most of the previous season and Spain's Euro 2020 campaign.

      The 35-year-old has been able to train for three weeks without interruption, however, and was named in coach Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man squad for the trip to City, where his side will be hoping to clinch their place in the knockout stage.

      Also See:

      How to follow

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton

      Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports app from 6.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

      Group A - All to play for

      Man City and PSG currently occupy first and second place respectively. City are ahead by one point and will be aiming to win their last two group games to go through to the knockout rounds as group winners.

      Club Brugge could still reach the last 16, sitting in third with four points. RB Leipzig could also still mathematically qualify, but sit bottom of Group A with one point.

      Opta stats

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom reports that Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino would be interested in the Manchester United job
      • Manchester City went unbeaten in their first five meetings with Paris Saint-Germain in European competition (W3 D2), but suffered a 2-0 defeat in their most recent meeting back in September. The Citizens, however, have won both of their games against the French side on home soil in the UEFA Champions League - 1-0 in April 2016 and 2-0 in May 2021.
      • After winning only one of their first 10 away games against English opponents in European competition (D4 L5), Paris Saint-Germain have won two of their last three away games against English sides (L1), with both of those victories coming in Manchester - 2-0 in February 2019 and 3-1 in December 2020 against Manchester United.
      • Manchester City failed to score in their last meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (0-2 in September); the first time they hadn't found the net against a French side in European competition since December 2008, when they drew 0-0 with PSG in the UEFA Cup. They had netted 23 times in 11 games in between these two, averaging 2.1 goals per game.
      • Paris Saint-Germain have only won 20% of their meetings with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (1/5). Among teams they have faced at least five times in the competition, only against Real Madrid (17% - 1/6) do they have a lower win percentage.
      • Only Bayern Munich (17) have scored more goals than Manchester City (15) in the UEFA Champions League so far this season. The Citizens are averaging 3.4 expected goals (xG) per game in the competition this term; since the start of 2013-14, this is the highest per game average by a team in the group stage in a single UEFA Champions League campaign.
      • Paris Saint-Germain are winless in their last three away games in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L1), and could go without an away victory in the group stage of the competition in a single season for the first time since 2004-05.
      Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

      Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

      The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 Jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7.45pm

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema