Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United: Riyad Mahrez's hat-trick sends Pep Guardiola's side into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez hit a Wembley hat-trick to send Manchester City into the FA Cup final with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

After his 42nd-minute penalty broke Sheffield United's resistance at the end of the first half, the Algeria international ran through a parting defence just after the hour mark to add his second before sweeping in a fine third in the 66th minute from Jack Grealish's cross, to leave City supporters dreaming of a historic treble.

It could have been different had Sheffield United top scorer Iliman Ndiaye not shot straight at Stefan Ortega when the ball fell to him inside the six-yard box with just two minutes on the clock.

The Championship side also felt hard done by when 19-year-old Daniel Jebbison was punished for the penalty, his lash at the ball was rash but he appeared to make contact with it before bringing down Bernardo Silva.

But, in the end, City had too much for the promotion-chasing Blades, and Pep Guardiola's side will now face either Manchester United or Brighton for the trophy on June 3.

City had lost at the semi-final stage of this competition three years running but their FA Cup final appearance will form part of their hunt for three trophies at the end of this season.

They host wobbling Premier League leaders Arsenal in a crucial game at the Etihad on Wednesday night, while a Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid is to come in May, as City aim to replicate the 1998/99 treble heroics of their neighbours Man Utd.

Wednesday is a big night for Sheffield United too - they can secure a return to the Premier League with victory over West Brom and cap a memorable season. But Saturday's test was too tough.

How Man City ended a run of three FA Cup semi-final defeats...

City had lost four of their last five matches at Wembley and the big favourites on Saturday had an early scare moments after kick-off when a corner came to Ndiaye at the back post - but he could not angle his shot past Ortega. Just minutes later he fired past the near post, after racing onto a flick-on.

Team news Man City made six changes from the midweek Champions League tie with Bayern Munich, with Stefan Ortega replacing Ederson in goal and Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Gomez coming into the defence. Julian Alvarez started up front with Kevin De Bruyne moving to the bench, along with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Rodri. Nathan Ake was injured.

Sheffield United made three changes for the tie, with Wes Foderingham back from suspension in goal and 19-year-old Daniel Jebbison starting up front. Oliver Norwood came into midfield for Tommy Doyle, who was unavailable to play his parent club like fellow Man City loanee James McAtee.

It was a super start from the underdogs but their real challenge was to keep City at bay at the other end, which they set about with real determination. Guardiola's men took complete control of the ball, racking up 80 per cent possession at one point, but could not get near Wes Foderingham's goal. Sheffield United's deep defence restricted Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva to speculative efforts from distance.

With half-time approaching, City looked short of inspiration in the final third - but Jebbison's moment of inexperience gifted them a way through. The teenager swivelled and struck at the ball to try to clear when Bernardo Silva miscued a volley into the air but floored the Portuguese in the process.

Image: Mahrez scores from the penalty spot

Mahrez made no mistake from the spot, striking into the bottom corner.

City started the second half with more purpose, with Erling Haaland unable to turn in a deflected Sergio Gomez shot and Alvarez shooting over. But they were handed another opening on the hour mark when John Egan and Jack Robinson backed off Mahrez, who suddenly found himself in the box and able to convert his second.

Image: Jack Grealish runs with the ball under pressure from Sander Berge

The tie was sealed five minutes later when Mahrez met Grealish's centre sweetly, whipping the ball home despite Foderingham getting a hand to the shot. He now has 19 goal contributions (12 goals and seven assists) in 23 appearances since the World Cup break.

From there on it was a procession. Sheffield United have now lost in their last six FA Cup semi-finals - but their celebrations could come in midweek. For City, the big prizes are almost within reach.

Guardiola: Mahrez is a big-stage player

Man City boss Pep Guardiola: "It's the fourth time in a row we're here, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool we could not do it. We did really well. I'm really satisfied for the club, after many years, to be in the FA Cup final.

"Mahrez is an exceptional player, a big-stage player, he has the mentality to score goals. His composure for the penalty was important. He loves to play football and he's given many things in these years and hopefully more in the future.

"They had a clear chance in the first minute. Every set-piece was dangerous. In the first half we didn't win one second ball. But we moved them well. We lacked a little bit to find Julian and Erling. But in general it was a really good performance, knowing from three days ago where we were. In the locker room we saw the vibe the guys were here."

On Man Utd fans being nervous about Man City winning the treble: "They don't have to be scared, we're neighbours. Neighbours always annoy each other! We are far away. The reality is completely different."

Keane: Man City peaking at the right time

Roy Keane speaking to ITV: "Pep has been on this road before, peaking at the right time. They look in great shape to get over the line in all competitions.

"[Would it irritate me if Man City matched Man Utd's treble?] Yes. But I wouldn't begrudge teams, I know how hard it is to win trophies. If Man City go on to win it, well done, but they have a few hurdles to get over, particularly Real Madrid. I think that is the tough one to come as they're red-hot favourites for the league and FA Cup."

Sheff Utd boss Paul Heckingbottom to follow...

What's next?

Arsenal visit Manchester City on Wednesday April 26 in the Premier League; kick off 8pm. Sheffield United host West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on the same evening, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.