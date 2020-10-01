Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Sam Mewis scores winner as City reach FA Cup final

Sam Mewis was the matchwinner as Manchester City booked their place in the Women's FA Cup final after a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

City captain Steph Houghton scored the goal City's early dominance deserved in the 19th minute when she curled a free-kick over the wall and into the left-hand corner, after Leah Williamson fouled Caroline Weir just outside the box.

Arsenal clawed themselves level after a glorious shot from Jordan Nobbs on the edge of the area looped powerfully over Ellie Roebuck seven minutes before the break.

But Gareth Taylor's side wasted no time restoring their lead - and it proved decisive.

Chloe Kelly's cross from the right found White, who managed to scramble the ball back for USA international Mewis

to rifle home unmarked in the box just two minutes later, opening her City goalscoring account in the process.

City picked up the second half where they left off, dominating the ball and pressing with purpose.

They could not find their third goal though and Arsenal rallied, creating chances of their own.

Nobbs picked out Caitlin Foord in the box with 15 minutes remaining but her header was not powerful enough to trouble Roebuck.

Vivianne Miedema sparked into life on 82 minutes, driving into the penalty box, but Demi Stokes got down well to steal the ball away.

Arsenal continued to probe but City held on to make sure of a place at Wembley against Everton.

How Everton booked final place

Everton had booked a first Women's FA Cup final since 2014 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Birmingham on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland international Simone Magill converted Everton's dominant first-half performance into a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 44th minute.

Nicoline Sorensen doubled the advantage in the 60th minute as she exploited the space behind Birmingham full-back Rebecca Holloway to turn an Ingrid Moe Wold cross into the back of the net.

Everton substitute Valerie Gauvin wrapped it up three minutes from time after Christiansen intercepted the ball from a tired-looking Birmingham defence and played in Molly Pike, whose through ball saw Gauvin drill home.