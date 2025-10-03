Man City Women 3-2 Arsenal Women: Iman Beney nets late winner in potentially huge moment in WSL title race

Iman Beney netted an 88th-minute winner as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-2 for the first time in six WSL meetings to move a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Even so early in the season, a game of twists and turns at the Joie Stadium may have a significant impact on the title race with Man City within touching distance of Sarina Bompastor's league leaders and Arsenal five off the pace - and without a win in three matches.

Substitute Beney settled the game by taking advantage of the last in a series of Arsenal defensive errors, after the Gunners had looked like snatching a late point through Chloe Kelly's 20-yard curler.

Both sides smelt an opportunity following the Blues' draw with Manchester United on Friday night, and after soaking up 20 minutes of Arsenal pressure, Manchester City began to make their case in the title race when Bunny Shaw nodded in Kerstin Casparij's cross.

The hosts should have held a two-goal lead at the break but for an inexplicable lack of composure from the same two players, with Casparij seeing a close-range finish ruled out for an offside after Shaw had hesitated in front of goal.

Image: Arsenal's start is their joint-worst across the last six WSL seasons

Instead, they were punished 42 seconds after the break when Mariona Caldentey curled in a fine equaliser from 20 yards, which set the tone for a second period where Arsenal were largely on the front foot.

Their soft underbelly came back to haunt the Gunners on the hour though, when they switched off at a corner to allow Shaw and Casparij to combine again with the latter bundling home from close range.

Arsenal did not let the goal affect them as they had the opener and were well worth their equaliser by the time it came in particularly poetic circumstances.

Kelly, making her first return to the Joie since re-joining Arsenal in January, felt destined to have a say in proceedings and bent in a fine strike from the edge of the area via a slight deflection with seven minutes left to spark wild celebrations.

They were cut short five minutes later though, as Beney evaded Lotte Wubben-Moy's weak challenge before slotting in her debut WSL goal - and one which will take some beating.

Analysis: Where does late winner leave title race?

Sky Sports' Rachel Corsie:

"It's unfortunate Man City faced Chelsea so early, and City were further forward than I expected them to be under a new manager.

"I think it allows them to be a lot more effective, getting chances in areas for the players who carry that threat.

"To pick up two points from the last three games for Arsenal is nowhere near the level they need. The league isn't done, but you wouldn't back them to go and win every other game so they've realistically got more than five points to overturn.

"I think they need to go and look at some of the errors which are being made in these games. The goals they've lost today, it's the basics of defending."

Slegers: Small details let us down

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers on Sky Sports:

"There was some good football played today, it was two top teams going at each other with a lot of momentum shifts.

"It's about those final details, the small margins in and around the box. Scoring goals is the hardest part of playing football, so every little detail has to be right.

"It's something we'll look at. When we have the momentum, we have to capitalise and be well-positioned to suffocate and stop counter attacks. That's where the third goal comes from."

'Manager wants us to have freedom'

Man City player of the match Kerstin Casparij on Sky Sports:

"It was quite nerve-wracking to play in! We struggled a little bit in the first half but scored a great goal. It went up and down, but it was probably a great game to watch.

"The message has been to enjoy it, the manager wants to give us freedom for a reason, the attacking players we have play on instinct and aren't always the best when they have to stay in certain positions and not move freely.

"Building that relationship is what's clicking at the minute."

Story of the match in stats