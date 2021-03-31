Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women vs Barcelona Femeni. Women's Champions League Quarter Final.

City Football Academy.

Manchester City Women 2

    Barcelona Femeni 1

      2-4

      Man City Women 2-1 Barcelona Femeni (agg 2-4): Spirited City knocked out of Women's Champions League

      Report and free match highlights as Janine Beckie and a Sam Mewis penalty sees Man City win the second leg, but were unable to overturn the 3-0 deficit from the first leg; Former Arsenal and Liverpool striker Asisat Oshoala scores again for Barcelona, who make it to the semi-finals

      Charlotte Marsh

      Football journalist

      Wednesday 31 March 2021 18:04, UK

      Barcelona have made it to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League, beating Man City
      Image: Barcelona have made it to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League, beating Man City

      Manchester City have been knocked out of the Women's Champions League, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Barcelona Femeni, despite winning the second leg 2-1 in a spirited performance.

      Man City already had a tough task ahead, having lost 3-0 in the first leg last Wednesday, but were much-improved throughout.

      They made the perfect start when Janine Beckie (20) turned home from close range, but had Lucy Bronze to thank for two sensational blocks late in the first half, with Ellie Roebuck also impressive again.

      But Barcelona made the breakthrough and nabbed the vital away goal in the 59th minute. Asisat Oshoala, who scored in the first leg, found the net again for the equaliser as she turned home Caroline Graham Hansen's cross.

      Man City retook the lead and put the pressure on Barcelona again a few minutes later when they were awarded a penalty. Chloe Kelly crucially had a penalty saved in the first leg, but Sam Mewis expertly dispatched from the spot this time.

      But it was not enough to inspire a Man City comeback as they were knocked out of the Champions League, with Barcelona facing either Paris Saint-Germain or holders Lyon in the semi-finals.

      More to follow...

      What's next?

      Man City will face Tottenham in the WSL on Saturday; kick-off 2pm. Barcelona also play on the same day, hosting Levante in a top-of-the-table clash in the Primera Division. They are 11 points ahead of their weekend opponents in first place, with three games in hand.

