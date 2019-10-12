Manchester City Women 3-0 Birmingham Women: Keira Walsh helps maintain perfect start

England midfielder Keira Walsh put Manchester City ahead in the first half

Manchester City moved to the top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League as they extended their 100 per cent start to the season with a 3-0 home win over Birmingham.

After Janine Beckie had struck narrowly wide of the Birmingham goal and been thwarted by goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, the corner resulting from the latter effort saw the ball come to Keira Walsh, whose shot from outside the box went in via a deflection to give the hosts a 27th-minute lead.

Lauren Hemp came close to doubling their advantage two minutes after the break with an attempt that hit the post, and a minute later it was 2-0 as Tessa Wullaert produced a close-range finish following Beckie's cross.

Tessa Wullaert fires in City's second during a comfortable victory over Birmingham

Beckie was subsequently denied by another Hampton save and Wullaert hit the post moments later.

Substitute Lee Geum-min then added the third in the 80th minute, converting right-footed as, unmarked, she connected with a Hemp delivery from the left

With four wins from as many matches - all of which have been with clean sheets - Nick Cushing's team are now three points clear of Arsenal, who are at third-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Birmingham remain second-bottom, with no points and no goals scored after three games.

Lauren Hemp celebrates as Manchester City capped a fourth WSL win in a row

