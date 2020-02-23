Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women.

FA Women's Super League.

Manchester City Women 3

  • E White (22nd minute)
  • G Stanway (60th minute)
  • L Hemp (76th minute)

Chelsea Women 3

  • S Ji (39th minute)
  • M Eriksson (68th minute)
  • B England (74th minute)

Man City 3-3 Chelsea: Top two share spoils in thrilling Women's Super League draw

Report from a huge clash at the top of the FA Women's Super League

Sunday 23 February 2020 16:59, UK

Action from Manchester City vs Chelsea in the WSL
Image: Manchester City and Chelsea shared the points in a thriller

Leaders Manchester City and second-placed Chelsea shared the spoils in a pulsating 3-3 draw in an FA Women's Super League clash on Sunday that saw spectacular goals from six different scorers.

City stay top of the table with 40 points after 16 games, while Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record in the league and remain a point behind with a game in hand over their title rivals.

Ellen White gave City the lead in the 22nd minute with a close-range effort but midfielder So-Yun Ji put Chelsea level six minutes before the break with a deflected shot from distance.

Georgia Stanway restored City's lead with a superb breakaway goal on the hour mark only for Chelsea to fight back again as goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck could not keep out Magdalena Eriksson's close-range header eight minutes later.

Stanway then had a penalty saved in a relentless second half, before Beth England's long-distance pile-driver put Chelsea ahead for the first time.

This time it was City who dug deep to level as Lauren Hemp held off Maren Mjelde to score the final goal of a thrilling game and secure a valuable point.

Around the grounds

At the other end of the table, Ebony Salmon's goal 15 minutes from time gave Bristol City a 1-0 away win over Birmingham City and moved them up to tenth in the table, while Manchester United secured an impressive 3-2 win away to Everton.

Leah Galton's double and Ella Toone's strike put United 3-0 up before they had to withstand a late Everton fightback.

A Rianna Dean penalty gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, who had Lea Le Garrec sent off in the first half for two yellow cards. West Ham play Liverpool in the late kick-off.

