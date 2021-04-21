Man City 2-2 Chelsea: Blues close in on WSL title after keeping hosts at bay in thriller

Chelsea tightened their grip on the Women's Super League title after holding on for a 2-2 draw at closest rivals Manchester City.

On a pivotal night at the Academy Stadium in Manchester, the reigning champions twice surrendered their lead but were indebted to goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger for a stunning late save from Lauren Hemp that kept Gareth Taylor's side at bay.

Sam Kerr had put the Blues ahead with a powerful header (25), only for Chloe Kelly to swiftly hit back (29) during a frantic first half.

Kerr then won a penalty that Pernille Harder converted (34) but City responded again after the break as Hemp (74) punished a series of Blues blunders.

That set up a thrilling finale as City sought a winner that would have turned the title race on its head but Berger denied Hemp with a brilliant fingertip save to ensure Emma Hayes' side maintained their two-point gap at the top with just two games to go.

Image: Pernille Harder restores Chelsea's lead from the penalty spot

More to follow.

What's next?

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Sunday, before travelling to Tottenham next in the WSL and finishing at home to Reading on Sunday May 9.

Man City host Birmingham on May 2 before finishing at West Ham on May 9.

Image: Watch the WSL on Sky Sports next season

Sky Sports has announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the Barclays Women's Super League from September 2021.

As one of the most competitive leagues, with some of the most famous names and teams in the world, the WSL will be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.

The WSL will get the full Sky Sports treatment with lengthy build-ups and reaction to all live matches, plus daily news from the competition across Sky Sports News and Sky Sports' digital platforms.