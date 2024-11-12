Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby: Unbeaten City maintain 100 per cent start to Women's Champions League

Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 home win over Hammarby in the Women's Champions League to remain top of Group D.

Second-half goals from Laura Blindkilde Brown and Aoba Fujino made it three wins from three in Europe to move Gareth Taylor's side three points clear of holders Barcelona, who won 7-0 at home to bottom side St Polten.

A dominant win for the Women's Super League leaders sees them warm up nicely for Saturday's crunch clash at champions Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, with Sonia Bompastor's team boasting a 100 per cent record in all competitions this season.

City took full control against the Swedish champions from kick-off but struggled to create any real chances in the first half with the lively Mary Fowler registering the only shot on target.

But just two minutes into the second half Fowler helped break the deadlock as she set up Brown, who steered in the opener.

City pushed for a second as Khadija Shaw had a goal disallowed for offside, but the home side needed a fine save from goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita as she tipped substitute Thea Sorbo's powerful long-range strike onto the bar in the 74th minute.

City then doubled their lead just six minutes later as Fujino headed in at the back post from Leila Ouahabi's cross.

WSL leaders Man City face a crunch league clash on Saturday against champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Gareth Taylor's side then go to Sweden next Thursday to face Hammarby in the Champions League.